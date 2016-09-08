(CNN) Czech tenth seed Karolina Pliskova has defeated Serena Williams in the US Open semifinal in a shock upset that knocks the US star from her No. 1 ranking.

For her first time in her career, Pliskova goes through to the grand slam final to play Germany's Angelique Kerber, who will replace Williams in the top spot when the new rankings are released Monday.

While Serena and Venus Williams have defined tennis this century, it's clear they are no longer the only successful double act in the women's game.

Ever since they first picked up a tennis racket aged four in the Czech Republic, identical twins Karolina and Krystina Pliskova have been making a name for themselves with their strong serves. Now 24 years of age, they are both junior grand slam champions and have won three doubles titles together on the women's tour.

Karolina, who beat Serena 6-2 7-6 (7-5) at Flushing Meadows Thursday, remembers watching the Williams sisters with her sibling when they were little.

"The first memory about the sisters was that they had this thing on their hair," Karolina said after easing past Croatian Ana Konjuh to reach her first grand slam semifinal. "I think it was Venus, and it somehow broke and it was everywhere on the court."

"So that's the first memory about them. And then obviously they are there for so many years and they have so many titles together. And especially Serena now. She's just one of the best players in the world, so it would be honor to play her."

It is the first time Pliskova has been past the third round of a grand slam tournament, let alone beat the top-seeded US star.

Pliskova played aggressive tennis to overcome Venus Williams in the fourth round.

Twins pairings

The Williams sisters, a little over a year apart in age, never competed in junior tennis and mostly played each other while being coached by their father, Richard Williams.

Their success on the women's tour has been unprecedented: they were the first sisters ever to be ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at the same time and have won 14 grand slam doubles championships.

Although men's tennis has had its fair share of successful identical twin combinations -- from Tim and Tom Gullikson in the 1970s to Bob and Mike Bryan dominating men's doubles this century -- there haven't been many in the women's game.

Sisters Karolina (R) and Kristyna Pliskova (L) are pictured together in Hong Kong Open on September 14, 2014.





"Living hell"

The left-handed Krystina is two minutes older and is ranked 122nd, while her sister cracked the top 10 last year.

Growing up, they were competitive in just about everything.

"We were always a little bit fighting, about everything actually," Karolina told the Australian Open website earlier this year.

"But now it's better because we don't see each other that often. Before, when we were always together, we were fighting about everything, clothes and everything. But it improved a lot. Also with age, we are older now so it's getting a little bit better."

As for Serena, she had this to say when asked if she'd ever entertained the thought of an identical copy of herself competing on the Tour:



"It would be a living hell," she told reporters after overcoming the fifth-seeded Simona Halep in three sets in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in New York Wednesday.

Serve contest

Thursday night's semifinal clash between the six-time US Open champion Williams and underdog Pliskova pitted the two most dominant servers in the women's game against each other.

"I haven't played against many big servers recently," Williams said before the game.

It was Pliskova's stellar serve that helped her gain the advantage, especially in the first set. There is no one on the women's tour with a serve more lethal than the six-foot-one (1.86 meters) Czech, who has fired off a staggering 439 aces this year. That's 119 more than Williams, who has played fewer matches than her opponent this year.

Williams, who according to John McEnroe has "the greatest serve in the history of tennis," had hit 60 aces at the US Open, compared with 32 for Pliskova.

Although six-foot-eleven Ivo Karlovic is the men's ace leader in New York with 120 from four matches played, Gael Monfils of France leads the remaining men's semifinalists with 49 aces.

When it comes to efficiency, Pliskova is also strong. Although Williams leads the Tour this season with 74.9% of first serve points won, the Czech is a close second with 74.6%.

We started with 128 and now we're down to four. Who will be the final two standing? #usopen https://t.co/KkroLuYewo pic.twitter.com/CIY6rfxJ6y — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2016

Placement

Williams can struggle against big-serving opponents. She was outplayed by big-serving German Sabine Lisicki at Wimbledon in 2013 while Garbine Muguruza upset her in the finals of Roland Garros earlier this year.

Pliskova's serve had certainly caught Serena's attention prior to the game.

"She definitely gets some speed on it, but her placement is really, really nice," said the soon-to-be No. 2. "Hopefully I'll be able to read them and play okay."

Both players are known for their retrieving skills and once played an epic 48-shot moonball rally in Indian Wells in 2013.

Before the shock semifinal upset, Williams and Pliskova had played each other only once, with the top-ranked American winning a close two-set match in Stanford two years ago.

"I was a completely different player at that time, I have improved a lot," Pliskova said after her 6-2, 6-2 win over Konjuh, perhaps with more foresight than even she herself believed.

Slam breakthrough

Although Karolina Pliskova first reached the top 10 a year ago, she was the only top-20 player to have never reached the quarters of a major before the US Open.

After tuning up for the year's final tennis major with a win over Kerber in the finals of Cincinnati last month, her grand slam breakthrough came in a dramatic encounter against seven-time major winner Venus Williams in the fourth round. Pliskova eventually prevailed in a third-set tie-break after both women squandered match points.