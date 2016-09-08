CNN Student News - September 9, 2016

As the U.S. approaches the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, today's show is focused exclusively on the memories and insights of some young people who were directly affected. The interview contains emotional accounts from the children of attack victims as well as some footage of the attacks themselves, so teachers are encouraged the preview the program.

1. A model of a European city was recently burned to commemorate the 350th anniversary of what historic event?

2. Pope Francis recently canonized a woman known for her humanitarian work in India. By what popular name was she known before her sainthood?

3. In what U.S. state did Hurricane Hermine make landfall on September 2 before the storm moved northeast and out into the Atlantic?

4. In what Asian country, which is located between Thailand and Vietnam, are officials trying to locate and dispose of up to 80 million unexploded U.S. cluster bombs?

5. Name the international sporting event whose roots date back to a 1948 competition between injured British veterans of World War II.

6. Name the animal that is native to China and is no longer considered endangered, thanks in part to an increase in its habitat.

7. In the U.S. presidential race, name either the candidate representing the Green Party OR the candidate representing the Libertarian Party.

8. What term is used to describe the generation of American workers who were born after 1980?

9. In order to participate in a U.S. presidential debate, a candidate has to have the support of a certain percentage of likely voters in national polls. What is this percentage?

10. How many years ago was the worst act of terrorism on U.S. soil carried out?

