Russia's answer to the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Story highlights Russian is hosting an event for its banned Paralympic athletes

The International Paralympic Committee issued a blanket ban on Russian para-athletes

Russia held a similar event for its would-be Olympians ahead of Rio 2016

Moscow, Russia (CNN) It's not the competition Russia's para-athletes had been dreaming of.

Banned from Rio, the "All Russian Open Paralympic Competition," held near Moscow on Thursday was a way for the nation's would-be Paralympians to display their prowess.

The event staged at the Federal Training Centre in Novogorsk, a small town outside of the capital, is being staged due to the International Paralympic Committee's blanket ban on Russian para-athletes competing at Rio 2016.

There were a few locals in the stands supporting and a significant number of press. The bulk of the support came from students at the Russian Ministry of Civil Defence who were all seated in a large stand at one end of the track.

There were a few youngsters sporting banners of good will for the barred athletes attending this two-day event.

