Olympic swimmer initially said he was victim of dramatic robbery at Rio gas station

(CNN) US swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended from his sport for 10 months as a result of his involvement in a Rio de Janeiro gas station incident during the Olympics.

The 12-time Olympic medalist will not be allowed to compete in the 2017 National Championships, rendering him ineligible for the 2017 FINA World Championships in Hungary, said the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Swimming in a statement Thursday.

Lochte must also perform 20 hours of community service, and forfeits access to USOC training facilities and funding.

The other three swimmers involved in the episode -- Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and James Feigen -- also face suspensions of four months.

"As we have said previously, the behavior of these athletes was not acceptable," said USOC Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun.