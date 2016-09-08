Washington Spirit thwarts Megan Rapinoe's anthem protest

Story highlights Seattle Reign midfielder unable to continue anthem protest

Star knelt before a previous game in support of NFL player Colin Kaepernick

(CNN) National Women's Soccer League franchise Washington Spirit altered its pre-game ceremony to thwart Seattle Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe from showing her support for NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The team's management played the national anthem before players took to the field to prevent Rapinoe from kneeling during the anthem Wednesday night in a gesture of support for Kaepernick, who has refused to stand ahead of at least two preseason games this year in protest of what he perceived to be institutional racism.

"We decided to play the anthem in our stadium ahead of schedule rather than subject our fans and friends to the disrespect we feel such an act would represent," Spirit said in a statement

"We understand this may be seen as an extraordinary step, but believe it was the best option to avoid taking focus away from the game on such an important night for our franchise."

The statement added that the organization "respect(s) every individual's right to express themselves" but "disagree(s) with her method of hijacking our organization's event to draw attention to what is ultimately a personal -- albeit worthy -- cause.

Read More