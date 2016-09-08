On Russia TV, Trump says it's 'unlikely' Putin trying to sway election

Story highlights Trump spent Thursday on the defensive over some of his laudatory comments about Vladimir Putin

Trump also said Libertarian Gary Johnson should not be in the debates

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump chose to call in on Thursday to a television station funded by the Kremlin, arguing that the Russian government was "probably" not meddling in the American presidential race.

Speaking to RT America, which is an arm of government-funded news outlet Russia Today , Trump said it would "not be appropriate" if Russian forces were looking to influence the race, which is suspected by some investigators and has been fanned by Hillary Clinton's campaign as recently as Thursday morning.

He also suggested that the allegation was politically motivated.

"I think it's probably unlikely. Maybe the Democrats are putting that out -- who knows," Trump told Larry King. "If they are doing something, I hope that somebody's going to be able to find out so they can end it. Because that would not be appropriate at all."

It was a curious interview choice given that Trump spent Thursday on the defensive over some of his laudatory comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinton attacked Trump for praising Putin on Wednesday evening at the "Commander in Chief Forum" as a stronger leader than President Barack Obama, and her campaign has for weeks pointed out the alleged ties between Trump's associates and Russian interests.

