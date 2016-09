Story highlights Two North Carolina polls have different leaders in the 2016 presidential race

Mitt Romney won the state in 2012

(CNN) New polling released Thursday shows a competitive presidential race in some of the most crucial swing states.

A survey from Quinnipiac University found Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by five points in Pennsylvania and four points in North Carolina, differing from an earlier poll released from the Tar Heel State showing Trump with a slim lead.

That poll, from Suffolk University , also found nearly half of the state's voters think the Democrat will win the presidency.

According to Quinnipiac, Trump also holds a four-point edge in Ohio, and he is tied with Clinton at 43% in Florida, according to the poll. With Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson included, neither Clinton nor Trump eclipsed 45% in any of the four battleground states.

Suffolk found Trump with the support of 44% of likely North Carolina voters, a statistically insignificant three points better than Clinton's 41%. Johnson claimed only about 4% in the poll, though the most recent CNN/ORC national poll has his support pegged at 7%. The Quinnipiac survey found Johnson with the support of 15% of North Carolina voters, higher than what most polling in the state has shown.

