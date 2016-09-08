Senate Republicans lean on Ryan to keep majority

Story highlights Ryan wants to make sure Republicans keep hold on the Senate

His political committees spent more than $100,000 in donations to 13 Senate campaigns

Washington (CNN) Facing steep odds to keep their majority in November, Senate Republicans are leaning on House Speaker Paul Ryan for help even though he repeatedly emphasizes his biggest political responsibility is preserving the large GOP majority in the House.

When he reluctantly took the job last fall, Ryan publicly stated he wasn't willing to do the extensive travel and fundraising typical of most speakers because it would eat into his time to be with his young family. Despite that vow, he has spent much of his time both in Washington and during congressional breaks hitting up donors and campaigning for House Republican colleagues and candidates and has broken fundraising records.

But the speaker, who got his start in politics as a Senate aide, wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the reins of the upper chamber regardless of who wins the White House and is spending considerable time and resources to help him out.

Ryan mentioned his efforts at his weekly press conference on Thursday, revealing plans for events with Senate candidates competing in two major battlegrounds in Indiana and Ohio.

"I'm doing a thing with Todd Young pretty soon and I think Rob Portman soon after that," Ryan said.

