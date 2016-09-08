China loomed over Obama's final pivot to Asia

Story highlights Obama feels a special connection to the region

Vientiane, Laos (CNN) Of President Barack Obama's dozens of foreign swings, perhaps none have brought him to more dissimilar back-to-back stops than his journey this week through China and Laos.

The whiplash of trading Hangzhou's Gucci-filled malls and glass skyscrapers for the colonial facades of this sleepy riverside capital was yet another reminder of the complexities of Asia that Obama hands off to his successor in January.

At the end of a six-day trip that saw a dispute over airplane stairs escalate into a foreign policy metaphor and an expletive-laden rant from a US ally prompt questions about a key regional partner, the challenge of asserting American influence in Asia seemed in sharper relief than ever.

The pervasive influence of China was nearly omnipresent during Obama's final Asia tour, from the dust-up over stairs for Air Force One the minute he landed in Hangzhou to the speculation that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's demeaning comments about him reflected a drift toward Beijing.

Even as Obama detailed his own commitment to the region -- which he's visited more regularly as president than his predecessors, and where he's vowed to return as an ex-president -- representatives of Beijing were also in town trying to nurture ties and pull Vientiane into its orbit.

