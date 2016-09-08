Michelle Obama: 'It matters' that black kids see the Obamas in the White House

Story highlights "I think that will be a lasting impact on our kids," she said

Michelle Obama is on the covers of Essence and InStyle magazines

Washington (CNN) First lady Michelle Obama says in a new interview that "it matters" African-American children are growing up seeing a black family in the White House.

"I think when it comes to black kids, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them," Obama said in the October issue of Essence Magazine. "It matters."

"And as a mother, I wouldn't underestimate how important that is, having that vision that you can really do anything -- not because somebody told you, but because you've seen and experienced it. I think that will be a lasting impact on our kids," the first lady added.

The issue hits newsstands Friday.

The Princeton University and Harvard Law School grad also recently discussed the importance of encouraging girls to focus on their education in an interview in InStyle Magazine.

