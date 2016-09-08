Democrats hit GOP candidate in Nevada over Trump support

Story highlights The ad is an example of the risks Republicans in close contests take when they support Trump

Nevada holds the one Democratic Senate seat Republicans have a reasonable chance of winning

Washington (CNN) On Wednesday, Nevada Republican Rep. Joe Heck told CNN he trusts Donald Trump to have his finger on the nuclear button.

Less than 24 hours later, that response became the centerpiece of a major new ad against his candidacy for the hotly-contested open Senate seat in Nevada, the one Democratic seat Republicans have a reasonable chance of winning this November. It's another example of the risks Republicans in close contests take when they align themselves with Trump.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general, believes she can capitalize on Heck's unflinching trust in the controversial GOP presidential candidate to shake up the race, which appears to be a dead heat.

The two are running to replace Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid who has held the seat for 30 years. With control of the Senate up for grabs, the outcome of the race could determine which party controls the Senate.

Republicans currently have a 54-46 advantage in the Senate. While there are several GOP seats in play, Reid's is the only Democratic seat Republicans have a serious chance to take over.

