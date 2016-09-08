Clinton campaign looks to focus more on her, less on Trump

Story highlights The Democratic nominee will look to draw attention for some of her policy platforms

Clinton's aides think the former secretary of state needs to talk more about herself in personal terms

Kansas City, Missouri (CNN) The race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has so far been marked largely by personal insults and character attacks.

Now, two months out from Election Day -- and with her poll advantage shrinking -- Clinton's campaign says it wants to change that.

The Democratic nominee will look to draw attention for some of her policy platforms in the coming weeks by delivering a series of "Stronger Together" speeches around the new book that she and running mate Tim Kaine published this week, Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton's spokeswoman, said Thursday.

The speeches will speak to both what animates Clinton -- faith, children and families -- and how she will work to impact the economy and push national service.

The push to get attention to a more positive message will begin Thursday in Kansas City where Clinton will look to expand about her faith -- a topic she rarely touches on -- and how it motivates her to serve. Clinton's second "Stronger Together" speech will be in California on Tuesday, Palmieri said.

Read More