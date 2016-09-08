Story highlights Hillary Clinton sat down with the Humans of New York blog in August

"And sometimes I think I come across more in the 'walled off' arena," she said

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton spoke candidly in interviews published Thursday about perceptions that she can sometimes come off as "cold or unemotional," describing her struggle to control her emotions without seeming "walled off" and speaking in personal terms about what it's like to campaign as a woman.

"I know that I can be perceived as aloof or cold or unemotional. But I had to learn as a young woman to control my emotions. And that's a hard path to walk. Because you need to protect yourself, you need to keep steady, but at the same time, you don't want to seem 'walled off,'" she told the popular website Humans of New York, a blog featuring street portraits and interviews collected on the streets of New York City.

Two blog posts from the interview were published Thursday. Clinton sat down for the interview last month with Brandon Stanton, the blog's creator, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

She spoke of an experience of being harassed while taking a law school admissions exam at Harvard University.

"My friend and I were some of the only women in the room. I was feeling nervous. I was a senior in college. I wasn't sure how well I'd do," she said. "And while we're waiting for the exam to start, a group of men began to yell things like: 'You don't need to be here.' And 'There's plenty else you can do.' It turned into a real 'pile on.'"