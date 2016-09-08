Clinton unleashes on Trump over national security

Story highlights Clinton held a last-minute news conference with reporters

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton unleashed a torrent of attacks against Donald Trump's preparedness to be commander in chief and questioned his patriotism Thursday morning, hours after an NBC forum exposed her opponent to criticism on multiple fronts.

"Last night was yet another test and Donald Trump failed yet again. We saw more evidence that he is temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be commander in chief. He trash talked American generals," she said in a news conference with reporters announced at the last minute.

Clinton answered questions while standing on the tarmac of Westchester County Airport moments before she and her traveling press corps were set to take off to North Carolina.

Among Trump's comments was his extensive praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- Trump even went as far as to say he was a better leader than Barack Obama.

