Gary Johnson: 'What is Aleppo?'

Story highlights Johnson appeared to not know what Aleppo is

It's a major city in Syria at the center of the refugee crisis

(CNN) Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson stumbled while answering a question about the Syrian refugee crisis on Thursday, asking "What is Aleppo?" in an interview on MSNBC.

Aleppo is a major city in Syria that's been engulfed by the civil war there and the refugee crisis, but Johnson seemed confused when "Morning Joe" co-host Mike Barnicle asked him: "What would you do if you were elected about Aleppo?"

"About?" Johnson said.

"Aleppo," Barnicle responded.

Johnson paused and said: "And what is Aleppo?"

Read More