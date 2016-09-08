Trump touts overhaul of 'weak' pool, 'tired' tennis court in deposition

Story highlights Donald and Eric Trump taped depositions in a lawsuit regarding a Florida golf club in April 2015

Some members say the club kept collecting dues even after they ended their membership

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump touted his work overhauling one of his South Florida golf clubs in a newly released deposition he gave just two months before he entered the race for the White House.

In the deposition taken April 16, 2015, Trump describes buying a dilapidated luxury golf club -- now known as Trump National Jupiter -- and overhauling it, adding a ballroom, making various holes on the course "wider, bigger, longer, more effective."

"The swimming pool, we have virtually redone the swimming pool and made it beautiful. It was very weak. We made it good," Trump said . "We even re-did the tennis courts. They were very tired, and we built new tennis courts."

Videos of Donald Trump's and Eric Trump's depositions were obtained by CNN this week through a court motion.

Members of the club are seeking $6 million from the Trumps, claiming the club kept collecting dues even after they ended their membership and were barred from entering the club. The Trumps bought the club from Ritz Carlton in 2012 and later instituted a new membership plan to help pay for renovations.

