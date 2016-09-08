Chelsea Clinton engages in rare gaggle with reporters

Story highlights "I think for any voter of any party, voting is so personal," she said

The campaign sees Chelsea's role as someone who can help raise money and turn out millennial voters

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Clinton engaged in a rare gaggle with reporters Thursday, praising her mother, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in a short Q&A.

Asked what she would say to an undecided voter who has voted for Democrats in the past, Clinton noted that "voting is so personal."

"I would just say to the man you interviewed, or anyone, what is really important to you? Is climate change important to you? I would hope you would support my mom. She's the only person running for president who recognizes climate change is real, who has a plan to address it, and also realizes it's a real opportunity to create jobs in our country."

Another reporter asked Clinton about how she and her family are planning to spend the 15th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks this weekend.

"I haven't talked to my mother about how she plans to observe the day," Clinton said. "I know my husband and I will be home ... so certainly we'll be particularly grateful when I look down at my children that we are safer now. I recognize that we still have tremendous work to do."

