No new trial for ex-Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell

Story highlights Bob McDonnell's conviction on corruption charges was overturned by the Supreme Court

Federal prosecutors said they will not retry the former Virginia governor and his wife

Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not retry former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell on public corruption charges, and will drop charges against his wife Maureen McDonnell.

McDonnell was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2014 and sentenced to two years in prison. He remained free pending appeal, and this spring, the Supreme Court this year unanimously threw out his conviction.

In a motion filed with a federal appeals court, US Attorney Dana Boente said the United States planned to file a "motion to dismiss the indictment."

McDonnell's case centered around the question of what constitutes the scope of an "official action" under federal corruption law. He received gifts, money and loans from Jonnie R. Williams, the CEO of a Virginia-based company, in exchange for official acts seen as favorable to Williams and his business.

But writing for the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts set a clear definition of the term and how it can be used in corruption convictions.

