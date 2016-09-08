Story highlights 5,300 Wells Fargo workers fired, bank fined for scheme that set up 1.5 million sham accounts for online banking services

Douglas Rushkoff: It's"extreme capitalism" at work. Banks making money by extracting funds from trusting customers

Rushkoff: Only way to stop this push for 'synthetic' growth is for banks - like any business - not to be required to grow

Douglas Rushkoff writes a regular column for CNN.com. He is a media theorist, the author of the book "Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus" and professor of digital economics at CUNY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.



(CNN) It's not hackers breaking into your bank account that should scare you; it's the banks themselves. Details are now surfacing about more than 1.5 million unauthorized Wells Fargo bank and credit card accounts created on behalf of unwitting customers by bank employees hoping to cash in on new account bonuses.

I'm finding it hard to take comfort in the fact that more than 5,300 employees have just been fired for engaging in the practice. 5,300 employees? That's not a few bad actors, but an indication of the systemic, institutionalized extraction that has been guiding banking for the past several decades, if not longer.

Neither is this yet another story of digital technology gone awry. Yes, digital technology amplified employees' ability to create fake accounts in volume, while also distancing them just a bit from the abstracted names and numbers in the company's spreadsheets.

But the real driving force here are incentives, the incentives given to employees to open new credit card accounts, no matter the impact on customers, as well as the incentives given to the banks themselves to further financialize our economy, no matter the impact on our lives and world.

We are not watching an otherwise just banking system get corrupted by a single, tainted credit card scheme. Rather, we are watching what we might call "extreme capitalism" at work. Banks don't make money by creating value; they make money by extracting funds from anyone who wants to build a business or even just make transactions.

