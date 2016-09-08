Breaking News

9/11: Osama bin Laden's spectacular miscalculation

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN Films Presents: 9/11 Fifteen Years Later Trailer
CNN FILMS PRESENTS 9/11 FIFTEEN YEARS LATER 09-11-16_00000423

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Films Presents: 9/11 Fifteen Years Later Trailer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Films Presents: 9/11 Fifteen Years Later Trailer 00:30

Story highlights

  • For Osama bin Laden, September 11 was a great tactical victory but a huge strategic failure, writes Peter Bergen
  • 15 years later, US still embroiled in the Mideast, despite bin Laden's aim of reducing American involvement, he says
  • The mistake made by George W. Bush in launching the Iraq War also looms large, Bergen says

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." For more analysis of the jihadist threat today read this paper by Peter Bergen.

(CNN)Like the attack on Pearl Harbor, another hinge event in American history, 9/11 was a great tactical victory for America's enemies. But in both these cases the tactical success of the attacks was not matched by strategic victories. Quite the reverse.

The Japanese scored an important victory at Pearl Harbor, but the attack pulled the United States into World War II and four years later Japan was in ruins, utterly defeated.
    Similarly, al Qaeda's attacks coming out of the azure-blue sky 15 years ago, on Tuesday morning September 11, 2001, were a great shock to Americans and, indeed, to much of the world: Almost 3,000 dead; many hundreds of billions of dollars of damage to the US economy, and the shock of the world's only superpower being taken on by a relatively small terrorist group, al Qaeda. Not since the British had burned down the White House in 1814 almost two centuries earlier had America's enemies succeeded in attacking the continental United States.
    For so long the two great oceans of the Atlantic and the Pacific had protected America from its enemies, but no more.
    Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 31
    In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 31
    People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 31
    Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 31
    01 graphic warning single
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Hide Caption
    5 of 31
    A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/09/08/richard-drew-s-the-falling-man-ap-photographer-on-his-iconic-9-11-photo.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On the 10th anniversary of the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; he said he considers the falling man an &quot;unknown soldier&quot; who he hopes &quot;represents everyone who had that same fate that day.&quot; It&#39;s believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 31
    Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 31
    People in front of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    People in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 31
    White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/9-11-Voices-What-If-You-Had-To-Tell-The-2799179.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;America is under attack,&quot; he said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. "America is under attack," he said.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 31
    Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 31
    Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 31
    Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 31
    U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President&#39;s Emergency Operations Center.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President's Emergency Operations Center.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 31
    The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 31
    People run as the building collapses.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    People run as the building collapses.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 31
    Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 31
    At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 31
    Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 31
    Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 31
    The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 31
    A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 31
    New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 31
    A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 31
    Dust-covered survivors run through New York&#39;s streets after the towers collapsed.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Dust-covered survivors run through New York's streets after the towers collapsed.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 31
    People in New York navigate through a dust cloud.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    People in New York navigate through a dust cloud.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 31
    Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing &quot;God Bless America&quot; to denounce the terrorist attacks.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing "God Bless America" to denounce the terrorist attacks.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 31
    Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as &quot;Dust Lady,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/26/us/9-11-survivor-dust-lady-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died of stomach cancer in 2015.&lt;/a&gt; She was 42.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as "Dust Lady," died of stomach cancer in 2015. She was 42.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 31
    Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 31
    Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 31
    Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. &quot;Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,&quot; he said in his remarks. &quot;These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.&quot;
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. "Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America," he said in his remarks. "These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve."
    Hide Caption
    30 of 31
    People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks.
    Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks
    People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 31
    01 sept 11 timeline02 sept 11 timeline03 sept 11 timeline04 sept 11 timeline01 graphic warning single05 sept 11 timeline07 sept 11 timeline06 sept 11 timeline08 sept 11 timeline09 sept 11 timeline10 sept 11 timeline11 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 12 sept 11 timeline13 sept 11 timeline14 sept 11 timeline15 sept 11 timeline16 sept 11 timeline17 sept 11 timeline18 sept 11 timeline19 sept 11 timeline20 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 21 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 22 sept 11 timeline23 sept 11 timeline24 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 25 sept 11 timeline26 sept 11 timeline27 sept 11 timeline28 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 29 sept 11 timelineRESTRICTED 30 sept 11 timeline
    Yet, for all their tactical success the 9/11 attacks failed strategically and, in the end, achieved precisely the opposite of what Osama bin Laden had intended.
    Read More
    There are, of course, differences between the post-World War II era and the post 9/11 era. The long-term aftermath of Pearl Harbor was not only a decisive Allied victory in the war but also decades of American leadership and dominance.
    9/11 kids to terrorists: &#39;You lose&#39;
    9/11 kids to terrorists: 'You lose'
    After its initial success in Afghanistan following 9/11, victory was not decisive for the United States. Instead, American forces continued to be at war with a number of shadowy jihadist groups, most recently ISIS, and this now seems like a quasi-permanent state of affairs that could persist well beyond the next presidency.
    When Congress passed the Authorization for the Use of Military Force immediately after the 9/11 attacks, no one could have imagined this authorization would continue to be the basis for American wars that persist a decade and a half later.

    Bin Laden's hope

    America the weak?
    America the weak?
    Osama bin Laden fervently hoped that attacking the United States would create pressure on American leaders to reduce their support for Middle Eastern regimes. Bin Laden believed that without that American support the Arab regimes would collapse and would be replaced by Taliban-style rulers.
    In particular, bin Laden wanted to put pressure on the United States to pull its troops out of Saudi Arabia. Indeed, bin Laden's principal political goal was to overthrow the Saudi royal family.
    On a video that was released four weeks after 9/11, bin Laden made his first public statement since the attacks on New York and Washington, saying "neither America nor the people who live in it will dream of security before we live it in Palestine, and not before all the infidel armies leave the land of Muhammad [Saudi Arabia]."
    The video was poorly timed, as it came out on October 7, 2001, the same day the United States began its air campaign against Taliban and al Qaeda targets in Afghanistan.
    Two months later the Taliban was completely routed from Afghanistan and within another couple of weeks those key members of al Qaeda who had survived the intense American airstrikes were fleeing to neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

    Gambling on weakness

    Clinton vs. Trump as commander in chief: A world of difference
    Clinton vs. Trump as commander in chief: A world of difference
    Bin Laden disastrously misjudged the likely American response to the 9/11 attacks because he labored under the delusion that the United States was weak. In his first television interview on CNN in 1997, bin Laden claimed the United States was a paper tiger, pointing to the American withdrawals from Vietnam in the early 1970s, Lebanon in the early 1980s and from Somalia in 1993 as evidence of the United States' waning power. Bin Laden told CNN, "The US still thinks and brags that it has this kind of power even after all these successive defeats in Vietnam, Beirut ... and Somalia."
    Bizarrely, bin Laden believed that al Qaeda's attacks on New York and Washington would result in an American withdrawal from the Middle East. Instead, the United States quickly toppled the Taliban and al Qaeda -- "the base" in Arabic -- lost the best base it had ever had in Afghanistan.
    How Special Ops forces trained for the bin Laden raid
    bergen mcraven bin laden training helicopter origwx js_00002111

      JUST WATCHED

      How Special Ops forces trained for the bin Laden raid

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How Special Ops forces trained for the bin Laden raid 03:57
    In the years after the 9/11 attacks the United States not only did not reduce its influence in the Middle East, but it also established or added to massive bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. And, of course, it also occupied both Afghanistan and Iraq. Bin Laden's tactical victory on 9/11 turned out to be a spectacular strategic flop.
    Since 9/11 the CIA has eliminated many dozens of al Qaeda's leaders in drone strikes. The CIA also provided the leads that eventually led to the death of bin Laden, when US Navy SEALs raided his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
    Meanwhile, al Qaeda has not been able to strike the United States again after 9/11.
    A letter written by an al Qaeda member nine months after 9/11 that was addressed to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the operational commander of the September 11 attacks, gives a sense of how much the attacks had backfired: "Consider all the fatal and successive disasters that have afflicted us during a period of no more than six months. ... Today we are experiencing one setback after another and have gone from misfortune to disaster."

    Strategic disaster

    In 2004 Abu Musab al Suri, a Syrian jihadist who had known bin Laden since the late 1980s, released on the Internet a history of the jihadist movement in which he described the strategic disaster that had engulfed the Taliban and al Qaeda after 9/11: "America destroyed the Islamic Emirate [of the Taliban] in Afghanistan, which had become the refuge for the mujahideen. ...The jihad movement rose to glory in the 1960s, and continued through the '70s and '80s, and resulted in the rise of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but it was destroyed after 9/11."
    Despite the fact that after 9/11 it was obvious to al Qaeda insiders that their organization had taken a terrible beating, Saif al-Adel, one of the group's military commanders, explained in a 2005 interview that the strikes on New York and Washington were, in fact, a devilishly clever scheme to provoke the United States into making mistakes: "Such strikes will force the person to carry out random acts and provoke him to make serious and sometimes fatal mistakes. ...The first reaction was the invasion of Afghanistan."
    Rare photos offer look inside Osama bin Laden&#39;s Afghan hideout
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Osama bin Laden holds a Kalashnikov rifle in Tora Bora, a mountainous area of Afghanistan, in November 1996. This remarkable set of photos -- the first showing bin Laden in the remote hideout where he would seek refuge after 9/11 -- came to light only last month in the terrorism conspiracy trial of bin Laden lieutenant Khaled al-Fawwaz. Al-Fawwaz was a communications conduit for al Qaeda in London during the mid-1990s.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Osama bin Laden holds a Kalashnikov rifle in Tora Bora, a mountainous area of Afghanistan, in November 1996. This remarkable set of photos -- the first showing bin Laden in the remote hideout where he would seek refuge after 9/11 -- came to light only last month in the terrorism conspiracy trial of bin Laden lieutenant Khaled al-Fawwaz. Al-Fawwaz was a communications conduit for al Qaeda in London during the mid-1990s.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 31
    Bin Laden first went to Afghanistan in the 1980s to participate in the war against the Soviet Union. He co-founded al Qaeda with fighters from that conflict.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden first went to Afghanistan in the 1980s to participate in the war against the Soviet Union. He co-founded al Qaeda with fighters from that conflict.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 31
    Bin Laden is seen inside his Tora Bora hideout, about to record an address.​ Starting in 1996, when he issued his first fatwa, or religious decree, to kill Americans, bin Laden began granting interviews to reporters to publicize his grievances against the United States and its allies.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden is seen inside his Tora Bora hideout, about to record an address.​ Starting in 1996, when he issued his first fatwa, or religious decree, to kill Americans, bin Laden began granting interviews to reporters to publicize his grievances against the United States and its allies.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 31
    When issuing pronouncements, bin Laden often sat in front of shelves of Islamic books to convey an intellectual image.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    When issuing pronouncements, bin Laden often sat in front of shelves of Islamic books to convey an intellectual image.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 31
    Bin Laden sits in front of his bookshelves inside his Tora Bora hideout. His three wives and more than a dozen children struggled with the sparse amenities. The only heat came from a wood-burning stove.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden sits in front of his bookshelves inside his Tora Bora hideout. His three wives and more than a dozen children struggled with the sparse amenities. The only heat came from a wood-burning stove.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 31
    Bin Laden, a Saudi exile, took al Qaeda to Sudan for four years in the 1990s before returning to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in 1996.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden, a Saudi exile, took al Qaeda to Sudan for four years in the 1990s before returning to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in 1996.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 31
    At Tora Bora, bin Laden was surrounded by bodyguards, loyal followers and family members.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    At Tora Bora, bin Laden was surrounded by bodyguards, loyal followers and family members.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 31
    In May 1996, bin Laden settled in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. His mountain fortress in Tora Bora was a long drive up a dirt road he had built.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    In May 1996, bin Laden settled in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. His mountain fortress in Tora Bora was a long drive up a dirt road he had built.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 31
    In 1998, less than two years after this photo was taken, bin Laden followers bombed U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people and injuring around 4,000.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    In 1998, less than two years after this photo was taken, bin Laden followers bombed U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people and injuring around 4,000.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 31
    The journey from Jalalabad to Tora Bora was a perilous and bumpy ride past armed checkpoints. In al Qaeda&#39;s vehicle of choice -- a Toyota pickup truck -- it was a three-hour trip.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    The journey from Jalalabad to Tora Bora was a perilous and bumpy ride past armed checkpoints. In al Qaeda's vehicle of choice -- a Toyota pickup truck -- it was a three-hour trip.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 31
    The exterior of bin Laden&#39;s hideaway was made of mud and stone.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    The exterior of bin Laden's hideaway was made of mud and stone.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 31
    A secret passageway is seen at Tora Bora. Bin Laden told his sons that they must know their way out of the mountains in case of war.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    A secret passageway is seen at Tora Bora. Bin Laden told his sons that they must know their way out of the mountains in case of war.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 31
    A young man stands outside the house.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    A young man stands outside the house.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 31
    ​In Tora Bora, the living conditions were medieval. The only light at night was from the moon and gas lanterns.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    ​In Tora Bora, the living conditions were medieval. The only light at night was from the moon and gas lanterns.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 31
    Bin Laden had a two-bedroom house at Tora Bora.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden had a two-bedroom house at Tora Bora.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 31
    Hunger was a frequent companion to the bin Laden children, who lived on a diet of rice, bread, eggs and salty cheese.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Hunger was a frequent companion to the bin Laden children, who lived on a diet of rice, bread, eggs and salty cheese.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 31
    In addition to bin Laden&#39;s wives and children, dozens of al Qaeda fighters also spent time with bin Laden in the mountainous retreat.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    In addition to bin Laden's wives and children, dozens of al Qaeda fighters also spent time with bin Laden in the mountainous retreat.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 31
    Bin Laden laughs during a walk.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden laughs during a walk.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 31
    Abdel Barri Atwan, a Palestinian journalist whose 1996 journey to Afghanistan yielded these photos, said bin Laden told him he hated Americans and American policies and troop deployments in the Middle East.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Abdel Barri Atwan, a Palestinian journalist whose 1996 journey to Afghanistan yielded these photos, said bin Laden told him he hated Americans and American policies and troop deployments in the Middle East.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 31
    The Tora Bora settlement and cave complex was above the snow line in winter.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    The Tora Bora settlement and cave complex was above the snow line in winter.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 31
    Bin Laden discovered Tora Bora during the anti-Soviet war in the 1980s.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden discovered Tora Bora during the anti-Soviet war in the 1980s.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 31
    A view of the lake outside Tora Bora.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    A view of the lake outside Tora Bora.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 31
    Syrian-born ideologue Abu Musab al-Suri was an ally in jihad with bin Laden who once ran training camps inside Afghanistan.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Syrian-born ideologue Abu Musab al-Suri was an ally in jihad with bin Laden who once ran training camps inside Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 31
    From left, inside bin Laden&#39;s cave, are al-Suri, bin Laden and British documentary maker Gwynne Roberts.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    From left, inside bin Laden's cave, are al-Suri, bin Laden and British documentary maker Gwynne Roberts.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 31
    Al-Suri was a bin Laden supporter in the 1990s​ who later became a critic of al Qaeda&#39;s hierarchical and bureaucratic structure.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Al-Suri was a bin Laden supporter in the 1990s​ who later became a critic of al Qaeda's hierarchical and bureaucratic structure.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 31
    Al-Suri advocated a &quot;leaderless jihad&quot; with &quot;spontaneous operations&quot; performed by unconnected individuals and cells all over the world.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Al-Suri advocated a "leaderless jihad" with "spontaneous operations" performed by unconnected individuals and cells all over the world.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 31
    Al-Suri, seen here taking photos, published &quot;The Call for Global Islamic Resistance&quot; on the Internet in 2004, saying there need not be any organizational bonds between &quot;resistance fighters.&quot;
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Al-Suri, seen here taking photos, published "The Call for Global Islamic Resistance" on the Internet in 2004, saying there need not be any organizational bonds between "resistance fighters."
    Hide Caption
    27 of 31
    More than 200 al Qaeda fighters were killed in the December 2001 battle of Tora Bora, and more than 50 were captured. Bin Laden and deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri escaped.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    More than 200 al Qaeda fighters were killed in the December 2001 battle of Tora Bora, and more than 50 were captured. Bin Laden and deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri escaped.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 31
    Al-Suri, left, with Atwan. Atwan was the founding editor of Al-Quds Al-Arabi, an independent Arabic weekly published in London that had been critical of certain Arab regimes and the 1991 Persian Gulf War. He nabbed the first interview in Afghanistan with bin Laden on this 1996 trip.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Al-Suri, left, with Atwan. Atwan was the founding editor of Al-Quds Al-Arabi, an independent Arabic weekly published in London that had been critical of certain Arab regimes and the 1991 Persian Gulf War. He nabbed the first interview in Afghanistan with bin Laden on this 1996 trip.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 31
    Bin Laden took journalist Atwan on a two-hour hike around Tora Bora. &quot;He loved that nature there. He loved the mountain. They were trying to have their own community, grow their foods,&quot; Atwan recalled. Al-Suri was arrested in Pakistan in 2005 and sent to Syria, where he was imprisoned.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden took journalist Atwan on a two-hour hike around Tora Bora. "He loved that nature there. He loved the mountain. They were trying to have their own community, grow their foods," Atwan recalled. Al-Suri was arrested in Pakistan in 2005 and sent to Syria, where he was imprisoned.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 31
    Bin Laden hikes alone at the base of a mountain. As U.S. troops closed in on Tora Bora in late 2001, bin Laden escaped. A decade later, U.S. Navy SEALs killed him at his next hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
    Photos: Osama bin Laden's Afghan hideout
    Bin Laden hikes alone at the base of a mountain. As U.S. troops closed in on Tora Bora in late 2001, bin Laden escaped. A decade later, U.S. Navy SEALs killed him at his next hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 31
    32 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-5701 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-234 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-5909 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-2137 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-6223 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-4724 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-4835 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-6010 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-2325 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-50-b06 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-1704 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-15-b11 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-25-b27 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-5128 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-52-b39 OBL photos 4333 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-5821 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-4417 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-3503 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-1026 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-5005 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-1519 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-3940 OBL photos16 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-3414 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-2812 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-2520 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-4018 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-3815 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-3122 OBL photos GX-2067-OBL-film[3]-47-b
    There is no evidence, however, that before 9/11 al Qaeda's leaders made any plans for an American invasion of Afghanistan. They prepared instead only for possible US cruise missile attacks by evacuating their training camps.
    Of course, making spectacular errors during a war is a prerogative that all sides enjoy. George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq in early 2003 will surely rank as one of the greatest foreign policy failures in American history and it's hard to imagine that this misadventure could ever have been undertaken at any time other than in the aftermath of 9/11, when the American public was amenable to what the Bush administration was selling as a quick land war in the Middle East that would help curtail terrorism.
    The rationales for the Iraq War that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and that he was allied in some manner with al Qaeda were, of course total nonsense.

    Rise of ISIS

    Worse, the invasion itself led to the creation of al Qaeda in Iraq in 2004, which is the parent organization of what is now ISIS.
    When ISIS first gained significant ground in Iraq and Syria in 2014, it focused almost entirely on its actions there and encouraged its overseas followers to join the jihad in the Middle East.
    In 2015, ISIS shifted its strategy, attacking on a large scale outside Iraq and Syria. The group claimed responsibility for the downing of the Russian Metrojet carrying 224 passengers and crew on October 31 in the Sinai in Egypt. Two weeks after the Metrojet bombing, a team of ISIS militants attacked multiple locations in Paris.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    This marked a pronounced shift by ISIS to directing or inciting operations against the West, but it also underlined ISIS' incoherent strategy.
    ISIS' main goal is to present itself as the Islamic State that it has named itself, the guardian of an expansive caliphate that is both a theological and a geographic entity. But by attacking Western targets ISIS has united a global coalition against it, which is in the process of thoroughly dismantling the ISIS caliphate.
    No, Obama was not the &#39;founder&#39; of ISIS
    No, Obama was not the 'founder' of ISIS (Opinion)
    After ISIS attacked France in November 2015, the French immediately increased their airstrikes on ISIS targets.
    Following ISIS' attacks at Istanbul airport in June 2016, the Turkish army attacked ISIS targets inside Syria, quickly taking the city of Jarablus.
    ISIS' attacks inside Turkey also resulted in a Turkish clampdown on the flow of many thousands of ISIS "foreign fighters," almost all of whom transited Turkey on the way to join the group in Syria.
    ISIS should have understood that provocative attacks against Western targets would only amplify the war against it. As early as summer 2014, following the murder by ISIS of the American journalist James Foley, the United States substantially increased the number of airstrikes against the group and mobilized a coalition of like-minded nations to join the anti-ISIS coalition.
    According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), nations that have conducted strikes against ISIS -- in addition to the United States -- are: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.
    ISIS' terrorist attacks in the West are undermining its overall strategy, which is reminiscent of the mistake al Qaeda made on 9/11, which was to confuse tactical success with strategic victory.
    Indeed, according to both Gen. David Petraeus, former US commanding general in Iraq, and Gen Joseph Votel, the commander of CENTCOM, it's quite possible that Mosul, which is the key city that ISIS holds in Iraq, may fall to Iraqi forces by the end of President Barack Obama's term in January 2017.
    From a purely American perspective, by the time Obama was nearing the end of his second term, the threat from al Qaeda, ISIS and similar groups had receded significantly from its high point on 9/11.
    In the past decade and a half since 9/11, 94 Americans have been killed in the United States by jihadist terrorists. Shocking and tragic as these attacks have been, they still pale in comparison to al Qaeda's murder of almost 3,000 people on the morning of 9/11.
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul&#39;s Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/30/europe/turkey-istanbul-ataturk-airport-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the source said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/29/world/meast/iraq-developments-roundup/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Its aim is to create an Islamic state,&lt;/a&gt; or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region&#39;s ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/19/world/meast/christians-flee-mosul-iraq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fled Mosul&lt;/a&gt; after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/gallery/kurdistan-rescue-mission-mount-sinjar/index.html&quot;&gt;dramatic rescue operation&lt;/a&gt; at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/meast/iraq-rescue-mission/index.html&quot;&gt;was on the flight,&lt;/a&gt; which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/19/world/meast/isis-james-foley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was decapitated by ISIS militants &lt;/a&gt;in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/world/meast/u-s-airstrikes-isis-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began bombing ISIS targets in Syria&lt;/a&gt; to take out the group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/middleeast/kobani-syria-destruction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;liberated the city&lt;/a&gt; from the grip of ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of &quot;Jihadi John,&quot; the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/jihadi-john-airstrike-target/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit by a drone strike.&lt;/a&gt; ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads &quot;stoned to death.&quot; The victim was brutally killed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/05/middleeast/isis-lgbt-persecution/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;because he was accused of being gay.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/31/middleeast/iraq-isis-tikrit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the city&lt;/a&gt; after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/15/middleeast/gallery/palmyra-ruins-syria/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts.&lt;/a&gt; The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/09/world/iraq-isis-heritage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed other cultural sites&lt;/a&gt; in Syria and Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/kuwait-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the Al-Sadiq mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/middleeast/iraq-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A suicide bomber with an ice truck,&lt;/a&gt; promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;occurred at the Amara Cultural Park,&lt;/a&gt; where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/europe/paris-attacks-at-a-glance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit six locations around the city,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/us/gallery/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shooters&lt;/a&gt; -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Members of Iraq&#39;s elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/middleeast/iraq-military-retakes-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recapturing the city of Ramadi.&lt;/a&gt; The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was also targeted in terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/26/middleeast/falluja-liberated-isis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a senior Iraqi general announced&lt;/a&gt; that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    17 Istanbul Ataturk Airport ExplosionRESTRICTED 02 isis terror threat03 isis terror threat04 isis terror threat21 isis terror threat08 week in photos 0815James Foley Syria07 isis terror threat08 isis terror threatRESTRICTED 09 isis terror threat10 isis terror threatgraphic warning - multiple images11 isis terror threat12 isis terror threat13 isis terror threat14 isis terror threat15 isis terror threat16 isis terror threat17 isis terror threat18 isis terror threat19 isis terror threat20 isis terror threat01 isis terror threat01 baghdad coffee shop attack 051401 fallujah ISIS