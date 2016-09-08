Story highlights Realpolitik -- following practical constraints rather than ideals -- on show at Geneva talks

There are no signs or expectations that the West will intervene or send more help

Geneva, Switzerland (CNN) Ahead of renewed peace talks between US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov there is a sense of foreboding.

What I am learning here is just how abandoned Syria's vast population that is against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad feels and how much international pressure there is on them to sue for peace.

No matter how brightly the sun shines on the crystal-clear waters of the city's fabled lake, the chill of "realpolitik" hangs in the air and its dark labyrinthine ways shroud the looming discussions.

Opposition negotiator Bassma Kodmani tells me their pleas over recent months to the United States and United Nations for help have gone unanswered. "We ask and hear nothing," she says. "Silence."

It feels as if we are being told, she adds, "You figure out what's best, you figure out how to save your people, because we're [US and Western allies] not going to help."