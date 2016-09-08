Story highlights Children as young as 12 attempting suicide in Madaya, according to rights group



(CNN) The besieged Syrian town of Madaya has seen a "worrying increase" in child suicide attempts as the long war takes its toll, a rights group warned.

At least six children and teens -- the youngest a 12-year-old girl -- and seven young adults have attempted suicide in the past two months, Save the Children said in a statement.

There were almost no cases before the siege started, according to the nongovernmental organization.

"The children are psychologically crushed and tired. When we do activities like singing with them, they don't react at all, they don't laugh like they would normally," a teacher in the western Syrian town is quoted as saying in the report.

"They draw images of children being butchered in the war, or tanks, or the siege and lack of food."