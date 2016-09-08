Candidate asks, 'What is Aleppo?' Here you go, Gary Johnson

Story highlights Aleppo's once-bustling population of more than 2 million has dropped to fewer than 300,000

Syrian city has been at center of battle between rebels and regime for four years

(CNN) It wasn't the best look for a presidential candidate. Libertarian Gary Johnson was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday when he was asked a simple question with an ever-so-complicated answer.

What would he do about the military conflict in the capital of Syria's most populous governorate, Aleppo, a bloody and protracted confrontation that has spawned one of the world's most dire refugee crises?

To say Johnson whiffed might be an understatement.

His response: "And what is Aleppo?"

MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle seemed floored, replying only, "You're kidding." Nope, Johnson said.