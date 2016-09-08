'What is Aleppo?' THIS is Aleppo

Story highlights Aleppo's once-bustling population of more than 2 million has dropped to fewer than 300,000

Syrian city has been at center of battle between rebels and regime for four years

(CNN) It wasn't the best look for a presidential candidate. Libertarian Gary Johnson was on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday when he was asked a simple question with an ever-so-complicated answer: What would he do about Aleppo?

Johnson's response: "And what is Aleppo?"

MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle seemed floored, replying, "You're kidding." Nope, Johnson wasn't.

Johnson later said he understood Aleppo. But just in case he has a less-than-white-knuckle grip on one of the most pressing foreign policy matters facing the United States and world, allow us to explain.

A Syrian man carries a wounded child in eastern Aleppo on August 27, 2016.