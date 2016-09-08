Story highlights An ancient limestone epitaph has been translated from ancient Greek

It honors a Jewish woman named Helene who cared for orphans

(CNN) A 1,700-year-old obituary, which is unlike anything researchers say they have seen before, has finally been translated.

The inscription, written in ancient Greek on a small limestone tablet reveals a woman's name, her religion and what she was like as a person.

Lincoln H. Blumell, who specializes in ancient scripture at Utah's Brigham Young University, translated the epitaph. Plucked from Egypt, the document had been sitting in the Rare Books Department at the University of Utah's J Willard Marriott Library since it was donated in 1989.

It commemorates a woman named Helene who cared for and loved orphans.

In peace and blessing Ama Helene, a Jew, who loves the orphans, [died]. For about 60 years her path was one of mercy and blessing; on it she prospered.

Read More