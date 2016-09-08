Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Great sex linked to heart disease for older men but not women

by Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Fifty Shades of Grey&quot; came out around Valentine&#39;s Day in 2015, a perfect time for a film whose sex scenes had some blushing red. It isn&#39;t the first movie with risque scenes that had moviegoers titillated.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)"Fifty Shades of Grey" came out around Valentine's Day in 2015, a perfect time for a film whose sex scenes had some blushing red. It isn't the first movie with risque scenes that had moviegoers titillated.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
Graphic sex scenes between Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider in &quot;Last Tango in Paris&quot; shocked the world at the time and initially earned the film &lt;a href=&quot;http://mentalfloss.com/article/28925/what-happened-x-rating&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an X rating as well as two Academy Award nominations. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Last Tango in Paris' (1972)Graphic sex scenes between Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider in "Last Tango in Paris" shocked the world at the time and initially earned the film an X rating as well as two Academy Award nominations.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
The graphic sex scenes between Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie in &quot;Don&#39;t Look Now&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://web.archive.org/web/20110810181107/http://www.film4.com/features/article/nicolas-roeg-on-dont-look-now&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; resulted in an X rating&lt;/a&gt; at first and have fans still wondering, did they or didn&#39;t they?
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Don't Look Now' (1973)The graphic sex scenes between Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie in "Don't Look Now" resulted in an X rating at first and have fans still wondering, did they or didn't they?
Hide Caption
3 of 28
&quot;Nine 1/2 Weeks,&quot; starring Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger, wasn&#39;t a huge commercial success, and critics didn&#39;t love it -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/9-12-weeks-1986&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;except maybe Roger Ebert&lt;/a&gt; -- but it had couples acting out that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIwD-oDm6cU&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;food scene.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Nine 1/2 Weeks' (1986)"Nine 1/2 Weeks," starring Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger, wasn't a huge commercial success, and critics didn't love it -- except maybe Roger Ebert -- but it had couples acting out that food scene.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Daniel Day-Lewis and Lena Olin had some sexy scenes in &quot;The Unbearable Lightness of Being.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' (1988)Daniel Day-Lewis and Lena Olin had some sexy scenes in "The Unbearable Lightness of Being."
Hide Caption
5 of 28
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.toobeautiful.org/lat0429.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gay activists protested &quot;Basic Instinct&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, as they felt that the portrayal of her bisexual character was offensive.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Basic Instinct' (1992)Gay activists protested "Basic Instinct," starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, as they felt that the portrayal of her bisexual character was offensive.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Jane March and Tony Leung Ka Fai star as a young girl and her older lover in &quot;The Lover.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Lover' (1992)Jane March and Tony Leung Ka Fai star as a young girl and her older lover in "The Lover."
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Naomi Watts, left, and Laura Harring got hot and heavy in &quot;Mulholland Drive.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Mulholland Drive' (1996)Naomi Watts, left, and Laura Harring got hot and heavy in "Mulholland Drive."
Hide Caption
8 of 28
Gina Gershon, left, and Jennifer Tilly play lovers in &quot;Bound.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Bound' (1996)Gina Gershon, left, and Jennifer Tilly play lovers in "Bound."
Hide Caption
9 of 28
&quot;Love Jones&quot; is the story of a poet and photographer -- Nia Long and Larenz Tate -- trying to figure out if they&#39;d found lasting love, and it&#39;s filled with scenes of their lustful explorations. Their initial sleepover, set to the tune of Maxwell&#39;s &quot;Sumthin&#39; Sumthin&#39;,&quot; is one that&#39;ll threaten to set fire to your TV.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Love Jones' (1997)"Love Jones" is the story of a poet and photographer -- Nia Long and Larenz Tate -- trying to figure out if they'd found lasting love, and it's filled with scenes of their lustful explorations. Their initial sleepover, set to the tune of Maxwell's "Sumthin' Sumthin'," is one that'll threaten to set fire to your TV.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Matt Dillon and Denise Richards helped steam things up in the erotic thriller &quot;Wild Things,&quot; which included a menage a trois scene with Neve Campbell.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Wild Things' (1998)Matt Dillon and Denise Richards helped steam things up in the erotic thriller "Wild Things," which included a menage a trois scene with Neve Campbell.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were still married when they co-starred in &quot;Eyes Wide Shut,&quot; in which iconic director Stanley Kubrick pushed the envelope. Years later, there is still talk about&lt;a href=&quot;http://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/the-hidden-and-not-so-hidden-messages-in-stanley-kubriks-eyes-wide-shut-pt-i/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; hidden messages. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were still married when they co-starred in "Eyes Wide Shut," in which iconic director Stanley Kubrick pushed the envelope. Years later, there is still talk about hidden messages.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
The cast of &quot;Cruel Intentions&quot; had chemistry all the way around, but the heat between the once-married Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was palpable.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Cruel Intentions' (1999)The cast of "Cruel Intentions" had chemistry all the way around, but the heat between the once-married Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was palpable.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton dealt with some heavy emotional issues in &quot;Monster&#39;s Ball&quot; while engaging in passion.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Monster's Ball' (2001)Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton dealt with some heavy emotional issues in "Monster's Ball" while engaging in passion.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and Maribel Verdu form a passionate trio in &quot;Y Tu Mama Tambien.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Y Tu Mama Tambien' (2001)Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and Maribel Verdu form a passionate trio in "Y Tu Mama Tambien."
Hide Caption
15 of 28
&quot;Secretary,&quot; starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader, explores the relationship between a submissive secretary and her boss.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Secretary' (2002)"Secretary," starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader, explores the relationship between a submissive secretary and her boss.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
The controversy surrounding a fellatio scene in &quot;The Brown Bunny,&quot; starring Vincent Gallo and Chloe Sevigny,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.starpulse.com/news/index.php/2007/03/01/sevigny_still_upset_about_reaction_to_br&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; reportedly caused the actress some trouble. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Brown Bunny' (2003)The controversy surrounding a fellatio scene in "The Brown Bunny," starring Vincent Gallo and Chloe Sevigny, reportedly caused the actress some trouble.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
&quot;The Notebook&quot; has become the gold standard for romantic movies, but one scene in particular will have viewers pausing to rewind. When Ryan Gosling&#39;s Noah and Rachel McAdams&#39; Allie Calhoun reunite, not even pouring rain can dampen the sensual scene that follows.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Notebook' (2004)"The Notebook" has become the gold standard for romantic movies, but one scene in particular will have viewers pausing to rewind. When Ryan Gosling's Noah and Rachel McAdams' Allie Calhoun reunite, not even pouring rain can dampen the sensual scene that follows.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Heath Ledger, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal share a cowboy love that dare not speak its name in &quot;Brokeback Mountain.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)Heath Ledger, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal share a cowboy love that dare not speak its name in "Brokeback Mountain."
Hide Caption
19 of 28
Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello are a loving couple who face danger in &quot;A History of Violence.&quot; But they also don&#39;t mind spicing it up with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.joblo.com/videos/movie-clips/mariobello_historyofviolence&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;costumes and role play.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'A History of Violence' (2005)Viggo Mortensen and Maria Bello are a loving couple who face danger in "A History of Violence." But they also don't mind spicing it up with costumes and role play.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
If there&#39;s any reason to see &quot;Black Snake Moan,&quot; it&#39;s to see just how well Christina Ricci and Justin Timberlake work together in their love scenes.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Black Snake Moan' (2006)If there's any reason to see "Black Snake Moan," it's to see just how well Christina Ricci and Justin Timberlake work together in their love scenes.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
Raphael Barker and Sook-Yin Lee star in &quot;Shortbus,&quot; about a female sex therapist and a group of sexually adventurous New Yorkers.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Shortbus' (2006)Raphael Barker and Sook-Yin Lee star in "Shortbus," about a female sex therapist and a group of sexually adventurous New Yorkers.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
Kate Winslet and David Kross played out the heat between a younger man and an older woman in &quot;The Reader.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Reader' (2008)Kate Winslet and David Kross played out the heat between a younger man and an older woman in "The Reader."
Hide Caption
23 of 28
Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams did such excellent work portraying sometimes-volatile lovers in &quot;Blue Valentine&quot; that the Motion Picture Association of America initially tried to give the movie an NC-17 rating.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Blue Valentine' (2010)Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams did such excellent work portraying sometimes-volatile lovers in "Blue Valentine" that the Motion Picture Association of America initially tried to give the movie an NC-17 rating.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
Mila Kunis &lt;a href=&quot;http://moviesblog.mtv.com/2010/12/01/mila-kunis-bans-father-black-swan-sex-scene/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reportedly banned her father from watching her sex&lt;/a&gt; scene with Natalie Portman in &quot;Black Swan.&quot;
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Black Swan' (2010)Mila Kunis reportedly banned her father from watching her sex scene with Natalie Portman in "Black Swan."
Hide Caption
25 of 28
Adele Exarchopoulos, left, and Lea Seydoux star in &quot;Blue is the Warmest Color,&quot; which drew lots of attention upon its release because of its graphic sex scenes, including one that is more than six minutes long.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Blue is the Warmest Color' (2013)Adele Exarchopoulos, left, and Lea Seydoux star in "Blue is the Warmest Color," which drew lots of attention upon its release because of its graphic sex scenes, including one that is more than six minutes long.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio could make pretty much anything look amazing, including enjoying one another on top of a pile of money. Turns out that steamy scene wasn&#39;t as fun for the actress: &quot;If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don&#39;t,&quot; Robbie said in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2014/01/08/margot-robbie-on-the-wolf-of-wall-street-and-the-perils-of-having-sex-on-top-of-a-pile-of-cash.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an interview&lt;/a&gt; with The Daily Beast.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio could make pretty much anything look amazing, including enjoying one another on top of a pile of money. Turns out that steamy scene wasn't as fun for the actress: "If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don't," Robbie said in an interview with The Daily Beast.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
From its title to its promotional posters -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://insidemovies.ew.com/2013/10/10/nymphomaniac-posters/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;close-ups of actors such as Shia LaBeouf, left, making passionate grimaces&lt;/a&gt; -- &quot;Nymphomaniac&quot; sold us on its sex appeal. The movie, directed by Lars von Trier, was split into two parts and released in spring 2014.
Photos: Hollywood's steamiest sex scenes
'Nymphomaniac' (2014)From its title to its promotional posters -- close-ups of actors such as Shia LaBeouf, left, making passionate grimaces -- "Nymphomaniac" sold us on its sex appeal. The movie, directed by Lars von Trier, was split into two parts and released in spring 2014.
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 fifty shades of greylast tango in parisSexy sex scenes Don&#39;t Look NowSexy sex scenes9 1/2 weeks Rourke Bassinger11 sexy sex scenesSexy scenes Basic InstinctSexy scenesThe Lover movie still 17 sexy sex scenes12 sexy sex sceneslove jones10 sexy sex scenes01 sexy sex scenescruel intentions restricted06 sexy sex scenes18 sexy sex scenes21 sexy sex scenes14 sexy sex scenes20 sexy sex scenes13 sexy sex scenes05 sexy sex scenesblack snake moan 2006Sexy sex scenes Shortbus04 sexy sex scenesBlue Valentine 201022 sexy sex scenes03 sexy sex sceneswolf of wall street17 shia labeouf

Story highlights

  • Having great sex often doubled older man's risk of heart problems, study says
  • But frequent, pleasurable sex for older women protected their hearts, it says

(CNN)If you're an older man in a relationship and you have sex once a week or more, you may be twice as likely to have a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular event than a less sexually active man, according to a study released this week in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior. Especially if you enjoy it.

"Older men who found sex with their partner extremely pleasurable, or satisfying, had higher risk of cardiovascular events than men who did not feel so," said study author Hui Liu, associate professor of sociology at Michigan State University.
    How much sex should you be having?
    Scheduling sex: How much sex should you be having?
    The study analyzed survey data from 2,204 people enrolled in the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project in the United States. Men and women aged 57 to 85 in partnered relationships were asked about their sexual satisfaction, frequency and health status in 2005, then again five years later. Each person's cardiovascular health was also recorded by measuring their blood pressure, heart rate, elevated C-reactive protein and history of heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.
    While the analysis found great sex is risky for men in the survey, those who had sex one to three times a month and rated it less pleasurable had no increased risk for heart concerns.
    For their female partners, however, results were different. Women who said they had frequent, extremely satisfying sex had a lower risk of hypertension, a common precursor to heart disease.
    Read More

    Mediocre sex better for heart health?

    "These findings challenge the widely held assumption that sex brings uniform health benefits to everyone," Liu said. "I think it is important for older people to understand the potential risks and benefits of sex."
    However, Kevin Campbell, a cardiologist at Duke University who specializes in heart rhythm disorders, said, "You have to interpret this data with a grain of salt. It's in direct contrast with the significant clinical data we have showing that as men age, if they continue to be sexually active, their risk of cardiovascular disease actually decreases."
    Campbell advises patients a month after they have a heart attack or open heart surgery that " if they can walk a flight of steps without getting chest pain or shortness of breath ... then they are fine to resume sexual activity."
    But Lui's study suggests otherwise.

    Surprising results for men

    "The results for men were surprising," said Lui, agreeing they run counter to decades of research that shows a positive health effect from sexual behavior for men, including better prostate health.
    One reason for the unusual findings, she said, could be in the design of the study. She said while other research has tended to focus on younger age groups, this survey was on a nationally representative sample of older adults across the United States.
    "It's a survey, not a gold-standard, randomized, clinically controlled trial," countered Campbell, also highlighting that the study was conducted in 2005, with a follow-up in 2010. "Is it really relevant now that most everyone is on a statin and our treatment of cardiovascular disease has continued to improve?" he asked.
    Is your penis size &#39;normal&#39;?
    Is your penis size 'normal'?
    Another reason for her findings, Lui said, might lie in the use of erectile dysfunction supplements by many older men, or the level of stress created by the act of sex itself.
    "Older men may have more difficulties reaching an orgasm for medical or emotional reasons," Lui said. "Therefore, they may exert themselves to a greater degree of exhaustion and create relatively more stress on their cardiovascular system in order to achieve a climax, which may hurt health."
    That could possibly be true, Campbell said, if the man is suffering from an unknown cardiovascular blockage or if he is using certain medications for existing heart disease.
    "If they are taking any type of nitroglycerin, it can cause a dramatic drop in blood pressure with any of the erectile dysfunction drugs," Campbell said. "That needs to be monitored very carefully."
    Sex and relationship educator Laura Berman agreed. "It's about being careful and understanding the risk factors," said Berman, a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. "If you're talking about the typical sexual scenario for most baby boomers, it's him on top, doing the work. It does make sense to me that it may be more risk factors for an older man than an older woman."
    Want better sleep, better mood and better sex? Cut calories
    Want better sex, more sleep? Cut calories
    She added, "So men should be sure they are physically able to have sex, and then it's about being careful and understanding the risk factors."
    Lastly, said Lui, having a high frequency of sex may indicate problems of "sexual addiction, sexual compulsivity or sexual impulsivity" for men, and could be related to "psychological states such as anxiety or depression, which may lead to negative cardiovascular health."
    "To say that wanting frequent sex after a certain age may be bad for you is a problematic statement to make," said certified sex educator Logan Levkoff. "Any time we make these sort of grandiose statements of sex and sexuality it's problematic. There is no one normal on how we experience intimacy."

    A win-win for women

    Women, however, have good news. "Good sexual quality may protect older women from cardiovascular risk in later life," Lui said.
    That makes sense, said Berman, because of the way that women view their sexual relationships.
    "It's not so much the number of orgasms or how vigorous the sexual experience that predicts a woman's sexual satisfaction," Berman said. "It's how close she feels to the person she is having sex with, through kissing and cuddling as well as orgasms. That is the key to her emotional and physical well-being, which benefits her health and her heart, and everything else."
    The ancient evolutionary origin of the elusive female orgasm
    The ancient origin of the elusive female orgasm
    Men, however, are different.
    "The way men feel emotionally close to their partner is through the physical act of sex," Berman said. "They benefit from an emotional connection, but in their minds, they don't need it as much and don't get as stressed, anxious, depressed as a woman will. They will feel that way if they are not getting sex, but they won't see isolation as such a loss."
    She added, "If a man is in a relationship, no matter what sort, he will live longer, but if a woman is in a bad relationship she will live less long."

    The takeaway for older couples

    So what's an older couple to do when it comes to sex and the risk of heart disease?
    "We need to weigh the cost-benefit analysis and allow the older sexual relationship to progress, because we're living longer in our society and we have to deal with this," Berman advised. "I still believe that for the majority of older adults, the physical and emotion benefits outweigh the risk factors."
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Campbell, the cardiologist, said, "Here's the bottom line. Patients need to talk about sex with their doctors, regularly, and on each office visit, so we can diagnose and address any concerns before they escalate."
    Levkoff agreed.
    "All of this gets back to our inability or ability to communicate about sex and pleasure and health," she said. "It's not surprising that an older population might have some discomfort about speaking up, but the conversation of sex and aging is one that we should have been having for years."