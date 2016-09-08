Boy running late for school stops everything for pledge

(CNN) Nothing makes parents happier than definitive proof they're raising their kids right.

A Texas mom recently got just that kind of proof while running a little behind schedule.

When Heather Nelson dropped her 5-year-old son Royce off late to school last week in Santa Fe, she was surprised when he stopped in his tracks and bowed his head. She had no idea why he was doing this, until an officer nearby told her, "Mom, he's doing good, he stopped for the Pledge of Allegiance.'"

Nelson posted the photo and story on Facebook.

"I was so proud that he stopped when the Pledge of Allegiance came and stood his ground and did not move as the other kids were going in and then took time out and prayed and did not even care or think twice about it," Nelson wrote in her post. "This is such a beautiful picture."

