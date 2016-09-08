Breaking News

Baby born on Buraq Air flight gets free tickets for life

By Mohammed Tawfeeq and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:45 PM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

In 1990, Debbie Owen gave birth on a British Airways flight from Ghana to the UK. She named her daughter Shona Kirsty Yves -- her initials spelling SKY.
In 1990, Debbie Owen gave birth on a British Airways flight from Ghana to the UK. She named her daughter Shona Kirsty Yves -- her initials spelling SKY.
Shona Owen&#39;s passport declares that the holder was &quot;born on an aeroplane 10 miles south of Mayfield, Sussex.&quot;
Shona Owen's passport declares that the holder was "born on an aeroplane 10 miles south of Mayfield, Sussex."
Her birth papers also reveal the unusual circumstances of her birth. Being born in the air can lead to complications over nationality.
Her birth papers also reveal the unusual circumstances of her birth. Being born in the air can lead to complications over nationality.
Shona Owen says she was &quot;born to travel&quot; and has researched other people who arrived in the world under similar circumstances.
Shona Owen says she was "born to travel" and has researched other people who arrived in the world under similar circumstances.
During her research Owen came into contact with Debs Lowther, who gave birth to her son Jonathan, just four months before Owen was born, on a British Airways flight from Malawi.
During her research Owen came into contact with Debs Lowther, who gave birth to her son Jonathan, just four months before Owen was born, on a British Airways flight from Malawi.
Like Shona Owen, Debs Lowther&#39;s baby was born with the help of a doctor on board. Most airlines now try to restrict when heavily pregnant women can fly.
Like Shona Owen, Debs Lowther's baby was born with the help of a doctor on board. Most airlines now try to restrict when heavily pregnant women can fly.
Popular myth decrees that people born on planes are often given free air travel for life, but this rarely happens. Shona Owen was presented with tickets to Australia by British Airways on her 18th birthday.
Popular myth decrees that people born on planes are often given free air travel for life, but this rarely happens. Shona Owen was presented with tickets to Australia by British Airways on her 18th birthday.
Owen has also appeared in advertising for British Airways.
Owen has also appeared in advertising for British Airways.
Story highlights

  • Boy's mother was flying from Libya to Niger when she went into labor
  • The mother named him after the captain

(CNN)They say walk before you can run, but chances are, this kid will probably just fly.

A new-born baby has been awarded a lifetime of free flights on Buraq Air after his mother gave birth while aboard the airline.
    The airline announced the gift on its Facebook page in celebration of the inflight birth.
    The boy's mother was flying from Tripoli in Libya to Niamey, the capital of Niger, when she went into labor, Buraq Air employee Amir Abu Sin told CNN.
    The new born baby boy is pictured in the arms of one of the cabin crew.
    What happens when you're born on an airplane?
    Buraq Air, based in Tripoli, offers flights within Libya and to destinations in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
    The bouncing baby boy happily, but rather surprisingly, arrived in the world with the help of the flight's cabin crew. In recognition of their efforts, the mother named him Abdul Baset, after the plane's captain.
    Most airlines don't keep records of births so statistics are hard to come by. But it seems there may be something in the air -- as this isn't the first baby born on a plane in the last month.
    A baby girl, Haven, came bouncing into the world while her mom was on a flight from Dubai to Manila on August 14. Haven was gifted 1 million air miles from Philippines flight operator, Cebu Pacific.

    Journalist Ayman Kekly contributed to this report.