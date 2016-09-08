Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Sky born – In 1990, Debbie Owen gave birth on a British Airways flight from Ghana to the UK. She named her daughter Shona Kirsty Yves -- her initials spelling SKY. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Unusual passport – Shona Owen's passport declares that the holder was "born on an aeroplane 10 miles south of Mayfield, Sussex." Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Birth certificate – Her birth papers also reveal the unusual circumstances of her birth. Being born in the air can lead to complications over nationality. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane 'Born to travel' – Shona Owen says she was "born to travel" and has researched other people who arrived in the world under similar circumstances. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Another British Airways baby – During her research Owen came into contact with Debs Lowther, who gave birth to her son Jonathan, just four months before Owen was born, on a British Airways flight from Malawi. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Airline restrictions – Like Shona Owen, Debs Lowther's baby was born with the help of a doctor on board. Most airlines now try to restrict when heavily pregnant women can fly. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: What happens when you're born on an airplane Free flights? – Popular myth decrees that people born on planes are often given free air travel for life, but this rarely happens. Shona Owen was presented with tickets to Australia by British Airways on her 18th birthday. Hide Caption 7 of 8