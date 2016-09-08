(CNN) For our latest latest #CNNFood Challenge, we called for your best vegetarian recipes and dishes.

From a colorful party-friendly parfait to a summery sweet and sour pasta, here are some of our favorites shared via social media.

Power breakfast

A photo posted by 2bestkaki @ The Green Snoops (@2bestkaki) on Aug 27, 2016 at 8:03pm PDT

Eating healthy is not a chore but a lifestyle, says the self-proclaimed fitness buff.

She says increased awareness about the food we're consuming leads to healthy eating becoming a habit -- and this power breakfast idea is certainly a tasty motivation to go healthy.

Veggie picnic

preparing grilled vegetables with a balsamic dressing for a picnic tomorrow - this goes well with everything #antipasti #grilledveggies #grilledvegetables #vegetarianfood #homemadefood #italianfood #cnnfood A photo posted by michaela | frankfurt | food (@matchamichi) on Aug 17, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

Michaela from Frankfurt prepared this grilled vegetable salad with balsamic dressing for a recent picnic.

It's a great antipasti that goes well with everything, she promises.

Mexican grilled corn

His take on elote, Mexican grilled corn, is coated with Mexican ingredients including Mexican crema, Cotija cheese, Guajilo chile powder and chopped cilantro.

He then garnishes the corn with safflower petals and finishes with a squeeze of lime.

Beetroot tarte tatin

Zurich-based food photographer Thanh shares a photo of her caramelized beet tarte tatin on Twitter, which she says will win the hearts of all veggie lovers.

She says she wasn't a fan of beet growing up but has begun "a slow reintroduction to this beautiful vegetable."

Thanh says the tart would serve perfectly as a meal itself or a side.

Her tart pays homage to a recipe by fellow blogger Mimi Thorisson

Summer pasta

Who says pasta has to be heavy?

Bahtiyar Buyukduman charmed us with his sour sweet homemade fettuccine.

The refreshing pasta is served with blueberry and ricotta sauce -- an appetizing meal idea for a hot summer day.

Homey welcome

Instagrammer Tapiwa describes the moment behind a memorable and heartwarming meal in Greece on Instagram.

"When you arrive at the villa very late at night and the owner has gone out of her way to make you traditional Greek cheese pie and a classic Greek salad with produce from her garden," Tapiwa says.

Party crowd-pleaser

"Wouldn't it be awesome to serve these to guests at a party? Not only are they amazing sweets but they add a happy pop of color."

We agree with Sophie M who writes at her blog A Kitchen in Uganda.

The no bake cake is made of layers of papaya, passion fruit, roasted sesame seeds, cream and biscuit crumbs.

Veggie indulgence

Because all veg snacks can be just as delicious and indulgent 😋https://t.co/xGr6Hgt8Ha #CNNfood pic.twitter.com/qStYhyZ7Kq — Kaluhi's_Kitchen (@KaluhisKitchen) August 25, 2016

Kenyan Kaluhi Adagala who blogs at Kaluhi's Kitchen shows us meatless snack can also be indulgent and delicious with her cardamom seeds and coconut white chocolate truffles.

Pumpkin seeds are added to desiccated coconut to add a pleasant crunch to the truffles.

For those who don't have a big sweet tooth, Adagala suggests switching honey in the recipe with cream cheese.