Turkey moves to keep summer time all year round

(CNN) Turkey is breaking step with Europe and keeping summer time through the winter.

Instead of turning clocks back an hour as they do in the European Union in the autumn, Turkey will keep the clocks as they are and effectively change the country's time zone.

Commenting on Twitter, Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said the move was to "benefit better from the daylight."

He added: "In office hours and school hours the dark will be less and we will avoid the inconveniences of the transition periods."

By maintaining its summer time settings, Turkey will be two hours in front of the rest of the Europe Union.

Read More