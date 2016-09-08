Dozens stuck overnight on cable cars in French Alps

Story highlights Dozens will spend the night on cable cars

65 people rescued after being trapped in cable cars in French Alps

(CNN) Forty-five people remain trapped overnight in cable cars dangling high above the ground in the French Alps, officials said.

Rescue operations will resume Friday during daylight, authorities said.

Helicopters rescued 65 of the 110 riders trapped in the Chamonix region near Mont Blanc earlier Thursday, a local government official with knowledge of the operation told CNN.

Officials had cautioned earlier that the rescue attempt was dependent on weather conditions and nightfall.

The official said there were "blankets and rationing" in the cabin for these kind of situations. The cars are at an altitude of nearly 12,000 feet.

