Story highlights Mayor of Chamonix: Helicopter rescue operation underway

Italian and French aircraft are taking part in the operation

(CNN) A rescue operation is underway for as many as 100 people trapped in cable cars near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Thursday.

Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier told BFMTV that helicopters are being used to get the people back down to the valley.

It's not clear how the people became trapped on the Télécabine Panoramique Mont-Blanc , which traverses some of the glaciers and crevasses on the mountain and ends at an altitude of 11,000 feet.

French national police tweeted that 110 people were trapped in the cable cars.

Two helicopters from French civil authorities, one from a private company, and two Italian helicopters are on the scene, according to BFMTV.

