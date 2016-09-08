Story highlights Francois Hollande: Islam is at home in secular France as long as it remains within the law

France is under a state of emergency after a string of terror attacks

(CNN) French President Francois Hollande called for the creation of "an Islam of France" and the removal of foreign-trained extremist imams in a key speech Thursday on the challenges radical Islam poses to democracy.

Addressing the debate surrounding Islam following a summer of terror attacks and burkini bans, he stressed that French secularism was not at odds with the religion.

"Nothing in the idea of secularism is opposed to the practice of Islam in France, as long -- and that is the vital point -- as it complies with the law," Hollande said in Paris, stressing that secularism was "not a religion of the state that stands against all other religions."

"What we need to succeed in together is the creation of an Islam of France," Hollande said.

"The first decision consists of reintroducing a foundation for Islam, which relies on cultural, educational and social initiatives.