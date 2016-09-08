'Sully' takes off with Tom Hanks as 'Miracle' pilot

Los Angeles (CNN) Clint Eastwood gained fame in westerns as The Man With No Name, and has recently forged a directorial niche in movies featuring Men of Few Words. So he follows the hugely popular "American Sniper" with another film featuring a character graced with quiet nobility, "Sully," a spare and old-fashioned celebration of heroism.

Featuring Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who executed the remarkable 2009 water landing that became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson," Eastwood has delivered a no-frills affair, almost to a fault. A brisk 96 minutes, the movie is workmanlike in its approach, yet still manages to be stirring thanks to the subject matter.

Sully describes himself as "just a man who was doing his job," and therein lies the story's central appeal.

Largely eschewing biographical details, this take on Sullenberger (which writer Todd Komarnicki adapted from Sullenberger's own book) plays like an ode to competence and commitment. It's also filtered through the prism of a National Transportation Safety Board investigation seemingly determined to second-guess Sullenberger's decision, which saved 155 lives.

To that extent, the NTSB -- or rather, the bureaucrats charged with examining the case -- are cast as the villain, followed closely by the intrusive media, swarming around Sully's hotel and his home.

