Story highlights Despite having no formal acting experience, she played herself opposite John Cusack and Kevin Spacey in the movie

Chablis: "If y'see my life as I do, y'realize it's been one big metaphor for that journey to ... respect"

(CNN) The Lady Chablis, the unabashed Savannah, Georgia, transgender queen who became a gay icon after finding fame in the 1990s through the "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" book and movie, has died. She was 59.

She died Thursday at Candler Hospital in Savannah, St. Joseph's Candler Health System spokesman Scott Larson confirmed to CNN. No cause of death was given.

Club One, a Savannah nightclub where Chablis was a regular performer, said on its Facebook page that she "passed this morning surrounded by friends and family."

Born Benjamin Edward Knox near Tallahassee, Florida, Chablis became the self-styled "grand empress of Savannah," performing in clubs as a female impersonator and speaking coyly of "hiding my candy" to appear more feminine.

Chablis as she appeared in her one movie role.

She was a regular on the Southern drag-pageant circuit before author John Berendt featured her prominently in his 1994 nonfiction book about the colorful residents of Savannah and their crimes. She wasn't the book's main character, but she may have been its most memorable.