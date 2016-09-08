Katy Perry weeps during surprise for Orlando shooting survivor on 'Ellen'

(CNN) Bring on the Kleenex!

Katy Perry couldn't stop crying when she walked on stage and surprised Tony Marrero, a Pulse nightclub shooting survivor. And neither could he.

Marrero was telling Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday that Perry's music, specifically "Rise," kept him going during his darkest moments. DeGeneres asked him, "Have you met Katy yet? Would you like to meet her?"

That's when Marrero turned to see Perry walking towards him with open arms.

After a long tearful embrace, Marrero told Perry: "I just want to say thank you for everything you do. Your lyrics to that song helped me from the day I was in the hospital all the way to now. Thank you."

Read More