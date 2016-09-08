Story highlights Attendees apparently waited hours for the show to begin

It was dubbed a "total disaster" by one New York publication

(CNN) The consensus on Kanye West's latest fashion show was that it was hot -- but probably not in the way he was anticipating.

The rapper/designer unveiled his Yeezy Season 4 collection outdoors in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week, and it was sweltering.

West staged the show at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island and also streamed it on Tidal. Attendees reportedly waited hours in the sun and humidity Wednesday afternoon for it to begin.

There were reports of fainting and some of the models looked to be visibly withered.

Model passed out in the heat is given water by man in the audience but no one on the #YeezySeason4 team helps. — Stella Bugbee (@stellabugbee) September 7, 2016

Model undone by the heat at Yeezy. pic.twitter.com/vaZlisrMdm — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 7, 2016

Once the show kicked off there was plenty to see, including nude body suits and models struggling to walk in their heels. Images of women wobbling down the runway were widely mocked on social media.

God show her the way because the devil's tryna break her down. #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/A6g2H5IuaJ — Someone actually (@imanilindsay) September 7, 2016