Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Iman returns to public life after David Bowie's death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

iman david bowie marriage 2011 sot_00003821
iman david bowie marriage 2011 sot_00003821

    JUST WATCHED

    Iman met David Bowie on a blind date

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Iman met David Bowie on a blind date 01:19

Story highlights

  • Iman said she had not been out since last year
  • Husband David Bowie died in January

(CNN)Superstar model Iman has lived quietly and privately since the death of her husband, rocker David Bowie, in January.

That changed Wednesday when she emerged to attend her good friend Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show.
    Iman even chronicled the night on her Instagram account.
    "My first night out attending an event since last year," she wrote in a caption of a photo showing her hair wrapped in a towel and her face made up.
    She also snapped a pic with fellow model/businesswoman Cindy Crawford.
    Read More

    With the lovely @cindycrawford @tomford tonight! Show & Shop Fashion show/dinner #nyfw #tomford

    A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

    Iman thanked Ford for "a very glam but intimate presentation." The designer showed his fall collection at the show.

    Made it my first night out! Thanks @tomford for a very glam but intimate presentation #tomford

    A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

    Iman and Bowie were married for 24 years when he died of cancer at 69.
    David Bowie and Iman: A glamorous love story