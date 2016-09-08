Story highlights Iman said she had not been out since last year

(CNN) Superstar model Iman has lived quietly and privately since the death of her husband, rocker David Bowie, in January.

That changed Wednesday when she emerged to attend her good friend Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show.

Iman even chronicled the night on her Instagram account.

"My first night out attending an event since last year," she wrote in a caption of a photo showing her hair wrapped in a towel and her face made up.

She also snapped a pic with fellow model/businesswoman Cindy Crawford.