Designing 'Utopia': 37 countries showcase their visions at the inaugural London Design Biennale

By Natalia Rachlin, for CNN

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

The Vienna-based design studio mischer'traxler (Katharina Mischer and Thomas Traxler) created a kinetic light installation, LeveL: the fragile balance of utopia, which is fully illuminated when still, and dims with movement.
Made from a network of metal rods with LED lights at each end, which are covered in hand-sewn paper-shades, LeveL functions as a room-sized mobile, responding to movements from human interaction.
India's "Chakraview" installation combined hanging textiles, fabric medallion curtains, a mirror-tiled floor, and a multimedia broadcast to striking effect.
The bright, eclectic showcase by the New Delhi-based artist and scenographer, Sumant Jayakrishnan, was intended to convey a message of "multiple utopias" linking India's past, present, and future.
A contemporary interpretation of an Anatolian tradition where wishes are tied to the branches of trees, Turkey's installation was conceived in response to the European refugee crisis as a symbol of hope, and a more positive future.
"The Wish Machine" by the Istanbul-based multidisciplinary design studio Autoban, is a pneumatic messaging system that sends capsules with hand written notes through a series of plastic tubes to an undisclosed location.
Germany's installation by designers Konstantin Gric and Olivia Herms, takes the shape of two opposing rooms: the first is a simply outfitted, bright white space showcasing the John Malchovich quote "Utopia means elsewhere".
The second part of Germany's entry is a black-box room with a digital fireplace and comfy seating, encouraging visitors to sit back and reflect on their personal interpretation of utopia.
London-based architect and designer Annabel Karim Kassar was behind the Lebanese entry to the Biennale. In collaboration with an extensive design team, she recreated Beirut's bustling street-life wish an interactive installation featuring a falafel vendor, a mattress maker, a juice vendor, and even a barber, amongst other stalls.
One section of the bazar featured houkas and an assortment colorful rifraf in a nod to the vibrancy and eclecticism of the Beirut souks, which Karim Kassar, in fact, redesigned in the mid 1990's.
Saudi sisters Basma and Noura Bouzo are the duo behind "The Water Machine" -- an outsize gumball machine that dispenses blue acrylic spheres, meant to symbolize water.
Intended to draw attention to the scarcity of water as a resource, the project invites visitors to take away one of the blue balls as a memento, or a reminder, to be a more responsible consumer of water, and beyond.
London (CNN)The inaugural edition of the London Design Biennale kicked-off at Somerset House yesterday, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions, representing 37 nations from six continents.

Exploring the theme of "Utopia by Design" -- inspired by the 500-year anniversary of Sir Thomas More's fictional classic, "Utopia" -- the installations touched on contemporary hot-topics ranging from sustainability and urban planning to migration and digital culture.
    A far cry from the object and furniture trade shows now so abundant in the design industry, the Biennale is a deep-dive into design in the more substantial sense of the word: an interrogation into its most forward-thinking applications and its significance in a quickly changing world.
    From a water-dispensing gumball machine to an immersive taste of life in Beirut, we round up six of the most visually arresting entries that offered diverse takes on design's role in creating a version, or vision, of Utopia.
    The London Design Biennale runs until September 27, at Somerset House.
    India

    Designer: New Delhi-based artist and scenographer, Sumant Jayakrishnan
    Curator: Rajshree Pathy
    What: A bright, joyful and eclectic installation, "Chakraview" combined hanging textiles, fabric medallion curtains, a mirror-tiled floor, and a multimedia broadcast to create a saturated and optimistic vision of India's future. Promoting a concept of "multiple utopias", India's entry nodded to the importance of contemporary innovation, while underscoring the country's diverse religious, social and political heritage, and its myth-laden past.

    Turkey

    Designer: Seyhan Özdemir, Sefer Çağlar, Çağla Gürbay, and Zeynep Akten of Istanbul-based multidisciplinary design studio Autoban
    Curator: Paul McMillen, Zehra Uçar, Koray Malhan.
    What: Dubbed "The Wish Machine", a hexagonal contraption composed of clear plastic tubes serves as a pneumatic message transport system, with visitors invited to place hand-written notes into capsules that are then whisked out of the room to an undisclosed location. The installation is a contemporary interpretation of the Wish Tree, an Anatolian tradition where wishes are tied to the branches of trees. Autoban notes that their aim was to convey a message of hope and encourage a sense of fantasy, in response to the current refugee crisis where Turkey has witnessed plenty of human suffering, as the bridge between the Middle East and Europe.

    Austria

    Designer: Katharina Mischer and Thomas Traxler of Vienna-based design studio mischer'traxler
    Curator: Thomas Geisler
    What: A delicate arrangement of interconnected light fixtures, "LeveL: the fragile balance of utopia" is formed of metallic rods with hand-sewn paper-shades covering LED lights at each end. The responsive installation is fully illuminated when still, but dims when there is movement in the room, creating a dynamic sensory experience that heroes the concept of equilibrium. "We see a utopia as an interconnected system where all the elements have to stay in balance, but such a moment will never endure," say the designers.

    Lebanon

    Designer: London-based designer and architect Annabel Karim Kassar, and a design team including: Rabih Zeidan, Violaine Jeantet, Maria Buontempo, Nehmat Alameh, Marie Robin, Christophe Hascoët, Isabelle Rolland, Alain Pin, Mustapha Hijazi, and Maxwell Sterry
    Curator: Annabel Karim Kassar RIBA
    What: Recreating the hustle and bustle of Beirut in central London, Karim Kassar erected a series of vibrant, souk-like stalls outside of Somerset House. A falafel vendor, a mattress maker, a juice bar, and even a barber, were part of the live installation intended to promote a sense of community and cooperation, which Karim Kassar considers essential to creating an Utopian ideal.

    Saudi Arabia

    Designer: Co-owners and co-founders of Oasis Magazine and Saudi Design Week, sisters Basma Bouzo and Noura Bouzo
    Curator: Basma Bouzo and Noura Bouzo
    What: "The Water Machine" is a giant, bespoke gumball machine that dispenses blue acrylic spheres (meant to look like water) rather than sweets, in an attempt to remind visitors about the scarcity of water as a resource through this simple, playful, and interactive concept. "The idea is that an ideal society can only exist if we can subordinate our personal whims and think of a society as a whole," say the Bouzos, who encourage guests to take away the plastic balls as a memento.

    Germany

    Designer: Industrial designers Konstantin Grcic and Olivia Herms
    Curator: Konstantin Grcic and Olivia Herms
    What: The designers transformed two adjacent rooms of Somerset House to create a disorientating experience out of contrasting environments. The one room was a stark white-cube simply outfitted with a sign showcasing the John Malchovich quote "Utopia means elsewhere". The other, a black box with a digital fireplace ablaze, with chairs inviting guests to sit down for a moment of contemplation. "I wanted people to have the opportunity to reflect on the notion of Utopia, which I think is entirely subjective and individual," said Grcic.