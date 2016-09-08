London (CNN) The inaugural edition of the London Design Biennale kicked-off at Somerset House yesterday, showcasing newly commissioned works and installations by leading designers, architects, artists, thinkers and institutions, representing 37 nations from six continents.

Exploring the theme of "Utopia by Design" -- inspired by the 500-year anniversary of Sir Thomas More's fictional classic, "Utopia" -- the installations touched on contemporary hot-topics ranging from sustainability and urban planning to migration and digital culture.

A far cry from the object and furniture trade shows now so abundant in the design industry, the Biennale is a deep-dive into design in the more substantial sense of the word: an interrogation into its most forward-thinking applications and its significance in a quickly changing world.

From a water-dispensing gumball machine to an immersive taste of life in Beirut, we round up six of the most visually arresting entries that offered diverse takes on design's role in creating a version, or vision, of Utopia.