Nineteen iconic Ford GT40 race cars from the 1960s were on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the model's historic win over Ferrari at Le Mans.

The design of the GT40, considered one of the most beautiful sports racers ever made, has been revived for the new Ford GT supercar, which is already on track to repeat the original's success at Le Mans as well.

Also making an impressive showing over the weekend were a number of stunning Lamborghini Miuras, introduced 50 years ago and widely considered to be the world's first supercar.

Fiat heir Lapo Elkann flew in from Milan to show off two new creations from his new bespoke auto workshop Garage Italia Customs: a BMW i8 and this Alfa Romeo 4C inspired by the Japanese artist Hokusai.

Part of the fun of Pebble Beach is getting there. The best way to do it being a spirited cruise up the legendary Pacific Coast Highway in the newest, coolest sports car -- in this year's case, the Porsche 718.

Concept cars have become a big part of Pebble Beach, and this year Mercedes-Benz stole the show with its eye-popping Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6, a 2+2 coupe that could well represent the future of sports cars.

A favorite at the Concours was this extremely rare and beautiful 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C Catarsi Competition Berlinetta from the collection of Bruce Meyer of Beverly Hills.

Preceding the Quail motor gatherine is the annual Quail Rally, an invitation-only event that includes a stop at one of the area's renowned wineries. Classic Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Porsches made for a traffic-stopping spectacle.

Elvis Presley's 1957 BMW 507 Roadster was more subtle than most of the cars around it (Including the BMW Art Car designed by Jeff Koons), but no less of a draw to discerning Concours-goers.

The new $2.6-million Bugatti Chiron also put in an appearance, with a knockout carbon fiber and cherry red interior. Only 500 examples of the 1480 hp beast -- which is capable of hitting 260 mph -- will be built.

The look for car collectors and judges at the Concours is decidedly dapper, with most sporting some version of the straw Panama. The man in the colorful bowtie is Bugatti design director Achim Anscheidt.

Though overshadowed by the GT40s this year, the Concours always boasts its share of fabulous Ferraris. This alluring yellow example is a 1967 275 GTS/4 Scaglietti NART Spyder.

Also on the Ferrari front was this 1956 290 MM Scaglietti Spider from the collection of Les Wexner, billionaire owner of Victoria's Secret.