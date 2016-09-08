South China Sea: China building more islands?

Story highlights Philippines asking for clarification of why ships are near Scarborough Shoal

China says the ships are coastguard vessels and there is no dredging going on

China has already reclaimed land elsewhere in the disputed waters

(CNN) Is China building more islands in the disputed waters of the South China Sea?

The Philippines military this week released images of Chinese ships it said were capable of dredging sand around the Scarborough Shoal -- a small but strategic reef and fertile fishing ground 130 miles (200 km) west from the Philippine island of Luzon.

Beijing has denied it is reclaiming land, saying that while Chinese coastguard vessels patrol the waters around the shoal, which it calls Huangyandao, they were there for "law enforcement."

The Philippines has released images of Chinese ships it says are capable of dredging near the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

"The situation has not changed. There are no dredging or building activities there," said a statement from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Philippines was seeking clarification from Beijing about the ships.