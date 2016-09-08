South Korea: North Korea conducts fifth nuclear test

Story highlights South Korea's President calls test "fanatically reckless"

The test was potentially twice as powerful as previous one

(CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 1:11 a.m. ET]

North Korea says a nuclear warhead explosion test was conducted in a nuclear research center located at its northern test site, according to a broadcast from North Korea Television, KCTV.

The KCTV presenter said the test showed the nuclear warhead "has been standardized to be able to be mounted on strategic ballistic rockets. "That would enable North Korea to "produce at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power."

[Previous story, posted at 12:16 a.m. ET]

North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test Friday, potentially its most powerful yet, South Korean officials said.