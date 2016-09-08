Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

South Korea: North Korea conducts fifth nuclear test

By Katie Hunt and KJ Kwon, CNN

Updated 1:12 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

north korea nuke test jim sciutto beeper_00001617

    JUST WATCHED

    Seoul says North Korea conducted nuclear test

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(33 Videos)

Story highlights

  • South Korea's President calls test "fanatically reckless"
  • The test was potentially twice as powerful as previous one

(CNN)[Breaking news update, posted at 1:11 a.m. ET]

North Korea says a nuclear warhead explosion test was conducted in a nuclear research center located at its northern test site, according to a broadcast from North Korea Television, KCTV.
    The KCTV presenter said the test showed the nuclear warhead "has been standardized to be able to be mounted on strategic ballistic rockets. "That would enable North Korea to "produce at will and as many as it wants a variety of smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear warheads of higher strike power."
    [Previous story, posted at 12:16 a.m. ET]
    North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test Friday, potentially its most powerful yet, South Korean officials said.
    Read More
    Seismic activity, with a magnitude of 5.3, was detected around 9 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET) near Punggye-ri, Kilju County -- the same location as four other tests, the most recent of which was in January.
    South Korea condemned the test, saying it was a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution. President Park Geun-hye called Kim Jong Un's regime "fanatically reckless."
    "The only thing that Kim Jong Un regime can gain from the nuclear tests is stronger sanctions from the international community and its isolation. Such provocation will eventually hasten its path to self-destruction," she said in a statement.
    The blast had the explosive power of 10 kilotons, almost twice as large as the previous test, said Kim Nam-wook, from South Korea's Meteorological Administration.
    By comparison, the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima was 15 kilotons.
    "We are currently analyzing whether it was a successful test," a South Korean defense ministry official told CNN.
    A US official told CNN that it looked like a nuclear test but confirmation would be dependent on seismic readings, location of the seismic event and whether it can be matched to an underground test site.

    Sniffer planes

    US to fly &#39;radiation sniffer&#39; jet off Korean Peninsula
    US to fly 'radiation sniffer' off Korean Peninsula
    The US Air Force is expected to start flying the WC-135 Constant Phoenix Aircraft in the coming hours to take air samples and see if it can determine a nuclear event occurred. Japan has sent four jets to test for radiation.
    Satellite images had shown new activity at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in recent weeks, according to North Korea monitoring site 38North.
    A small number of mining carts could be seen, as well as a new canopy which was designed to hide activity to the site, analysts said.
    In January, North Korea claimed it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, a move that was condemned by the UN Security Council and led to punitive sanctions on the North Korean regime.
    Recent satellite images of the North Korea test site show movement, according to 38North.
    Recent satellite images of the North Korea test site show movement, according to 38North.

    'Absolutely unacceptable'

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters Friday that if North Korea had conducted another nuclear test it was "absolutely unacceptable."
    "We must lodge a strong protest," he said.
    Concern has been growing that North Korea is testing weapons at an unprecedented pace this year, said CNN Seoul correspondent Paula Hancocks.
    In addition to January's nuclear test, North Korea in March claimed to have miniaturized nuclear warheads and has tested several ballistic missiles, including some launched from a submarine.
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/23/asia/north-korea-launches-missile-from-submarine/&quot;&gt;submarine-launched ballistic missile&lt;/a&gt; (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-failed-missile-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;two more missiles on April 28 that failed.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    Images published by North Korean state media purport to show a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Five days later, South Korea claims the North launched two more missiles on April 28 that failed.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/20/asia/north-korea-nuclear-weapons/&quot;&gt;miniaturized nuclear warheads.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    In March, 2016, state media says Pyongyang has miniaturized nuclear warheads.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea&#39;s Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/09/asia/north-korea-rocket-launch/index.html&quot;&gt;which was launched on February 7. &lt;/a&gt;Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On February 9, 2016 South Korea's Defense Ministry releases images of debris believed to be a part of North Korean rocket, which was launched on February 7. Pyongyang said it had successfully launched Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong-4 into orbit.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    On January 6, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/06/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-test/&quot;&gt;North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb&lt;/a&gt;. Seismic waves indicate an &quot;artificial earthquake&quot; near Punggye-ri, North Korea&#39;s main nuclear testing site.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On January 6, North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Seismic waves indicate an "artificial earthquake" near Punggye-ri, North Korea's main nuclear testing site.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;cutting-edge&quot; anti-ship missile&lt;/a&gt; from a submarine.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    On May 9, 2015, North Korea state media reports the country has successfully fired a "cutting-edge" anti-ship missile from a submarine.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    North Korea test-fired a new &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/09/asia/north-korea-missiles/&quot;&gt;&quot;ultra-precision&quot; intelligent rocket&lt;/a&gt; to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea test-fired a new "ultra-precision" intelligent rocket to be deployed across its navy, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on February 7, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on February 12, 2013 -- the first under Kim Jong Un. The nuclear test site and water cooling plant are seen in this satellite image.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This picture from KCNA on December 12, 2012 shows the North Korean rocket Unha-3, carrying the satellite Kwangmyongsong-3, lifting off from the launching pad in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea&#39;s founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark 100 years since the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Photos: North Korea's weapons tests
    This undated file picture released by KCNA on January 5, 2009 shows an artillery unit conducting a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    north korea slbm test North Korea warhead 102 north korea rocket debris 090203 nk hydrogen bomb 0106North Korea submarine missile testNorth Korea missiles testnorth korea nuclear test sitenkorea missile dec2012North Korea missileNorth Korea missiles
    Sanctions, including ones targeting Kim Jong Un personally, have had little effect.
    Philip Yun, executive director of Ploughshares Fund, a group that advocates nuclear disarmament, said that North Korea had become "increasingly aggressive."
    "The reason is because the international community is not taking it seriously. There's no prospect right now for any talks or negotiations. This will only escalate the situation," he said.
    Friday is North Korea's national day and the nuclear test also comes just after U.S. President Barack Obama left Asia after attending international summits in China and Laos.
    Earlier, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in North Korea, but later termed it an explosion. The South Korea Meteorological Administration measured the quake as magnitude 5.0 but said it believed it was artificial.

    CNN's Barbara Starr and Yazhou Sun contributed to this report