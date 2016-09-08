South Korea investigating possible North Korea nuclear test

(CNN) South Korea's military says it is analyzing whether North Korea has conducted its fifth nuclear test after an earthquake was reported Friday morning.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said a magnitude 5.0 earthquake was detected at 9.30 a.m. local time near Punggye-ri, Kilju County -- the same location as four other tests, the most recent of which was in January.

The South Korea Meteorological Administration said it believed the earthquake was artificial.

Earlier, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in North Korea.

USGS said the seismic activity hit 18 kilometers east north east of Sungjibaeham, North Korea, with a depth of 0 kilometers.

Read More