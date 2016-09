(CNN) An earthquake reported in North Korea is believed to be artificial, the South Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Earlier, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in North Korea.

It said the seismic activity hit 18 kilometers east north east of Sungjibaeham, North Korea, with a depth of 0 kilometers.

The South Korean military said it was currently analyzing whether North Korea had conducted a nuclear test.

