Passenger plane crashes into van at Hong Kong airport

(CNN)A van driver had a lucky escape after a passenger plane crashed into his vehicle at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday.
The Dragonair passenger plane, which was due to fly to Penang in Malaysia, hit the maintenance van while taxiing on the tarmac, a spokesman for Hong Kong International airport told CNN.
Dramatic footage shows the plane's engine crushing the van's roof, just inches from the driver's head. He was later taken to hospital, the airport spokesman said.
"Our plane was about to go into the runway when the van hit the engine and got stuck inside," said witness Toshiro Kobayashi, who filmed dozens of emergency staff attending the scene.
"Passengers were also stuck inside the plane for about an hour before evacuated back to terminal."