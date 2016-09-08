Passenger plane crashes into van at Hong Kong airport

Story highlights Dragonair passenger plane hits maintenance van on tarmac

Van diver injured in crash and taken to hospital

(CNN) A van driver had a lucky escape after a passenger plane crashed into his vehicle at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday.

The Dragonair passenger plane, which was due to fly to Penang in Malaysia, hit the maintenance van while taxiing on the tarmac, a spokesman for Hong Kong International airport told CNN.

Dramatic footage shows the plane's engine crushing the van's roof, just inches from the driver's head. He was later taken to hospital, the airport spokesman said.

Houston we've got a problem... This is your captain speaking, if you look out your left window you can see there is an car stuck in our number one engine...😱 マレーシア行き便で香港空港で乗り継ぎが 左のエンジンに車が突っ込んで大騒ぎなう #CNNiReport A video posted by Toshiro Kobayasi (@toshiro_is_here) on Sep 8, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

"Our plane was about to go into the runway when the van hit the engine and got stuck inside," said witness Toshiro Kobayashi, who filmed dozens of emergency staff attending the scene.

Read More