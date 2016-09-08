Breaking News

High notes: The world's most beautiful concert halls

By Emma Tucket and Tomo Taka, The Spaces

Updated 10:20 PM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Built in 2010, China's riverside Guangzhou Opera House has the signature touch of the late Zaha Hadid. Its contoured profile was inspired by river valleys and the way they constantly change shape through the process of erosion. Constructed from 12,000 tons of steel, the Opera House includes an 1,800-seat and a 400-seat theatre, each of which are fitted with L-ACOUSTICS sound reinforcement systems, producing an acoustic character its chief sound engineer, Mr Zhou, describes as 'Not too dry and not too bright'.
Built in 2010, China's riverside Guangzhou Opera House has the signature touch of the late Zaha Hadid. Its contoured profile was inspired by river valleys and the way they constantly change shape through the process of erosion. Constructed from 12,000 tons of steel, the Opera House includes an 1,800-seat and a 400-seat theatre, each of which are fitted with L-ACOUSTICS sound reinforcement systems, producing an acoustic character its chief sound engineer, Mr Zhou, describes as 'Not too dry and not too bright'.
The sweeping stainless steel curves of the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall have become a landmark of Downtown LA since its opening in 2003. Sixteen years in the making, the concert hall cost twice its initial budget but ranks among the best acoustic designs in the world. In contrast to its contemporary exterior, the main auditorium is made from hardwood for better acoustic performance.
The sweeping stainless steel curves of the Frank Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall have become a landmark of Downtown LA since its opening in 2003. Sixteen years in the making, the concert hall cost twice its initial budget but ranks among the best acoustic designs in the world. In contrast to its contemporary exterior, the main auditorium is made from hardwood for better acoustic performance.
Artists, designers and architects from around Scandinavia came together to create this 2011 steel and glass creation by the harbour in Reykjavik, Iceland. Lead architects Henning Larsen worked with local practice Batteríið Architects and Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson on the design, including its geometric structure inspired by local basalt formations.
Artists, designers and architects from around Scandinavia came together to create this 2011 steel and glass creation by the harbour in Reykjavik, Iceland. Lead architects Henning Larsen worked with local practice Batteríið Architects and Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson on the design, including its geometric structure inspired by local basalt formations.
McKim, Mead and White -- the practice of architect Charles Follen McKim -- designed the home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, completed in 1900. Like Concertgebouw in Amsterdam its design was based on the shoebox-like structure of the second Gewandhaus concert hall, which was destroyed during WWII, in Leipzig.
McKim, Mead and White -- the practice of architect Charles Follen McKim -- designed the home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, completed in 1900. Like Concertgebouw in Amsterdam its design was based on the shoebox-like structure of the second Gewandhaus concert hall, which was destroyed during WWII, in Leipzig.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the Sage Gateshead contains three freestanding concerts halls. Joining them is a glass and steel shell-like canopy that is said to resemble the shape of a trumpeter's knuckles. It cost £46m ($61m) to build and opened in 2004 as part of the Gateshead Quays redevelopment that also saw the arrival of the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge. At its peak, the Sage is twice the height of Anthony Gormley's Angel of the North sculpture. It was also constructed using a special type of concrete that contains extra air bubbles to help control its acoustics and provide sound-proofing.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the Sage Gateshead contains three freestanding concerts halls. Joining them is a glass and steel shell-like canopy that is said to resemble the shape of a trumpeter's knuckles. It cost £46m ($61m) to build and opened in 2004 as part of the Gateshead Quays redevelopment that also saw the arrival of the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the Gateshead Millennium Bridge. At its peak, the Sage is twice the height of Anthony Gormley's Angel of the North sculpture. It was also constructed using a special type of concrete that contains extra air bubbles to help control its acoustics and provide sound-proofing.
(CNN)There's an alchemy to designing the perfect concert hall.

As well as delivering an unrivaled acoustic experience, they must be beautiful on the eye and serve as a cultural beacon for the city in which they're ensconced.
    No wonder then these delicate buildings often turn into architectural nightmares that run over-budget, over-schedule and under-perform.
    But controversy aside, these concert halls hit the high notes.
