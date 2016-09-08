(CNN) There's an alchemy to designing the perfect concert hall.

As well as delivering an unrivaled acoustic experience, they must be beautiful on the eye and serve as a cultural beacon for the city in which they're ensconced.

No wonder then these delicate buildings often turn into architectural nightmares that run over-budget, over-schedule and under-perform.

But controversy aside, these concert halls hit the high notes.

