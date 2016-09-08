Breaking News

One Day, I Will: African youth imagine their futures

Updated 12:52 PM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Paradoxe (Soldier), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I don't know my exact age, and I don't go to school. One day I will be a soldier, to fight other soldiers. Soldiers are not kind because they killed my brother". 
Aicha (Lawyer), Niger. "I come from Damassak in Nigeria. I would like to become a lawyer so I can defend people's rights. I was born with a disability, but I tend to forget about my handicap because I want to achieve my goal in life. I have been a refugee in Niger for 8 months now. I am happy here".
Mahamat (Football Player or Musician), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a musician, or a football player in Barcelona".
 David (President), Mali. "I want to be the President of Mali because it is a good job and also there is a lot of money in it. I would work well for my country."
Chaibou, Pilot, Central African Republic. "One day, I want to be a pilot".
Safinatou (Chef), Central African Republic. "One day, I will be a chef".
Françoise (Nurse), Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I am 15 years old and I have a child named Chance. He is 1 year old. When I go to school, I am not ashamed of anything. But others cannot understand why I am a student while I already have a child. I tell them that if I study, it is precisely because I want to help my child".
Habou Lamirou (Driver), Niger. "I want to be a driver so I can help my parents."
Oumarou, Soldier, Niger. "I come from Baga, in Nigeria. It has been three months now since we fled from home. I want to become a soldier one day to fight and eradicate Boko Haram from my country".
Vincent Tremeau photographed children and adolescent across the continent as part of his project One Day, I Will project. The striking images portray the children and youths dressed up in the outfits of the adults they want to become. The photos highlight the vulnerability and energy of today's youth and how they can shape the future.